New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Burnley striker Andre Gray

Andre Gray in action for Burnley on August 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly eyeing up Burnley striker Andre Gray as his main summer transfer target.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 20:37 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly made Burnley striker Andre Gray his main summer transfer target.

The 25-year-old has impressed for the Clarets this season by scoring eight goals and claiming two assists in 21 Premier League appearances.

According to The Express, the Spurs boss is hoping to bring Gray to White Hart Lane in the close season and take some of the pressure off star striker Harry Kane.

Several other clubs have reportedly also shown an interest in the forward, with West Ham United, Southampton, Stoke City and Newcastle United all named as potential suitors.

Gray, who has 15 months left on his Turf Moor contract, has been tipped for a first call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad later this month.

Mauricio Pochettino embraces Harry Kane as he leaves the field during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Read Next:
Pochettino: 'Kane form down to hard work'
>
View our homepages for Andre Gray, Mauricio Pochettino, Harry Kane, Gareth Southgate, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Everton - as it happened
 Andre Gray in action for Burnley on August 5, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Burnley striker Andre Gray
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jamie Redknapp: 'Tottenham Hotspur must finish above Arsenal this season'
Pochettino: 'Kane form down to hard work'Pochettino not giving up on title raceKoeman: 'We made it too easy for Spurs'Alli: 'We dominated the game'Kane: 'I should have scored a hat-trick'
Result: Tottenham strengthen hold on second placeTeam News: Kane, Vertonghen start for SpursBayern Munich 'interested in Dele Alli'Pochettino: 'Spurs missing White Hart Lane'Koeman: 'Little to separate Lukaku, Kane'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Burnley News
Andre Gray in action for Burnley on August 5, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Burnley striker Andre Gray
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Live Commentary: Swansea City 3-2 Burnley - as it happened
 Manager Sean Dyche of Burnley reacts during the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and Burnley at St Mary's Stadium on March 21, 2015
Result: Fernando Llorente denies Burnley at the death with late winner for Swansea City
Dyche "frustrated" by Swansea defeatPaul Clement calls for video technologyTeam News: Hendrick returns for Burnley against SwansClement gearing up for "crucial period"Dyche: 'Andre Gray still learning in PL'
Gudmundsson, Defour out of Swansea tripMarco Silva 'frustrated' by Burnley drawResult: Burnley hold Hull to earn away day reprieveTeam News: Burnley unchanged for Hull tripLive Commentary: Hull City 1-1 Burnley - as it happened
> Burnley Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 