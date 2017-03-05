Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly eyeing up Burnley striker Andre Gray as his main summer transfer target.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly made Burnley striker Andre Gray his main summer transfer target.

The 25-year-old has impressed for the Clarets this season by scoring eight goals and claiming two assists in 21 Premier League appearances.

According to The Express, the Spurs boss is hoping to bring Gray to White Hart Lane in the close season and take some of the pressure off star striker Harry Kane.

Several other clubs have reportedly also shown an interest in the forward, with West Ham United, Southampton, Stoke City and Newcastle United all named as potential suitors.

Gray, who has 15 months left on his Turf Moor contract, has been tipped for a first call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad later this month.