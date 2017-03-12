The Lions make the short trip north in a buoyant mood, however, having gone 17 games without defeat in all competitions to make it to the sixth round for the second time in four years, as well as recently breaking into the League One playoff zone .

In the final cup match to be played at this famous ground, the Lilywhites are the strong favourites to advance through to their first semi-final appearance in the competition since 2012.

43 min YELLOW CARD! The first caution of the afternoon is shown to Jed Wallace, who goes in late on Wanyama and is rightly cautioned by Martin Atkinson. The Spurs midfielder currently off the field receiving some treatment.

41 min Both sides of Son's game on display with one superb goal. The Korean initially let himself down with a poor touch, with Alli furious at his teammate, but he made amends by composing himself and picking out the far corner to double his side's advantage.

40 min GOAL! TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2-0 MILLWALL (SON HEUNG-MIN)

38 min Eriksen has now been involved in 23 goals for Spurs in all competitions this season, scoring nine of his own and setting up 14. Janssen was the obvious option to come on, but it is the Dane who has proved the difference so far.

36 min OFF THE BAR! Spurs come close to a killer second goal of the tie, Wanyama rising highest at the back post but seeing his header come back off the woodwork. Spurs come close to a killer second goal of the tie, Wanyama rising highest at the back post but seeing his header come back off the woodwork. Millwall cannot afford to ship a second if they are to have any hope of snatching a result.

34 min O'Brien flicks a cross into a dangerous area, where Cooper was nearly on hand to turn home. Fair to say Tottenham are good value for their lead, even if it did come during their quietest spell in the largely one-sided match.

32 min From pretty much nowhere, Eriksen takes on what can only be described as a half-chance at best to put Tottenham ahead. Alli failed to control the ball inside the area, but the Dane was there to expertly fire the ball past King to open the scoring.

31 min GOAL! TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1-0 MILLWALL (CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN)

29 min Vertonghen is prowling on the edge of the box waiting for the ball to fall loose to him, but once it does so he get under it and picks out the stands. Goalless at White Hart Lane in this last-eight clash as we hit the half-hour mark.

27 min SHOT! The chances have dried up for Spurs since the opening few minutes, allowing Millwall to grow in confidence. Gregory is given something to chase down, and the loose ball fell nicely for Morison to send narrowly wide with a first-time finish.

25 min PENALTY APPEAL! Tony Craig can consider himself lucky after pulling Alli to the ground inside the area. Referee Martin Atkinson waved away the appeals, but for me - and 32,000-odd home fans - that should have been a pen.

23 min Much better from Millwall, as Thompson wins a free kick in a dangerous position. Nothing comes of the set piece, but a corner was a good reward, which Vorm did well to climb high to collect. More balanced all of a sudden in North London.

21 min The visitors finally manage to get out of their own half. Gregory in behind but lacking options to choose from, and the moves comes to an end when a cross is hit too deep into the welcoming hands of Vorm.

19 min Spurs still looked bright when Kane was off the pitch, but the introduction of Eriksen means they are now without an out-and-out striker - got to question Pochettino's reluctance to use Janssen. A tough opening quarter to the match for Millwall.

17 min Just the five shots on target for Tottenham in the first 10 minutes of the match, all of which Tom King kept out. Things have settled down a little since Kane went off, but it is still one-way traffic at White Hart Lane.

15 min Vertonghen and Eriksen the latest to take on shots in what is one of the most one-sided contests you are ever likely to see. Both efforts blocked on the edge of the box, giving King a few minutes to breathe following a frenetic start.

13 min TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUB! Pochettino has decided to turn to Eriksen to fill in for the injured Kane, rather than a like-for-like swap that would see Janssen come on. Vertonghen takes over the captaincy duties.

11 min Real blow for Tottenham early on, as Kane has failed to shake off that injury. The Englishman landed awkwardly on his ankle - a potential layoff now awaits, which may rule him out of England's upcoming internationals.

9 min SAVES! We could be on for some sort of record this afternoon at this rate. Winks is denied for a second time - again one you would expect King to keep out. Son then weaved through the Millwall defence far too easily and was thwarted by the keeper's trailing leg.

7 min SAVE! Relentless form the Lilywhites in these opening seven minutes or so. Kane is slipped in down the right and goes for goal from the angle, which King was always expected to be equal to. The Englishman landed awkwardly and is in a little pain.

5 min SAVES! Really positive start from Spurs, who do this time work some space for a shot through Winks. The midfielder looked to pick out the bottom corner from 25 yards out, but King got across to push it aside. Son then denied from the angle.

3 min Kane and Alli linking up early on, but there was little room for a shot on the edge of the box. Davies then picked out Alli inside the area only for the angle to again be closed down before the trigger could be pulled.

1 min KICKOFF! We are up and running at White Hart Lane, which has understandably sold out for this quarter-final clash. We are up and running at White Hart Lane, which has understandably sold out for this quarter-final clash. Tottenham Hotspur expected to dominate possession in these early stages, with Millwall happy to sit back.

1.58pm Both sets of players are now out on the field of play, with kickoff just a couple of minutes away. This is expected to be the last cup game of any sort staged at White Hart Lane, with Spurs close to agreeing a deal to play at Wembley next season, so they will be desperate to put on a strong display this afternoon. Four changes made by the Lilywhites today, while visitors Millwall bring Morison and Wallace in from their last outing. © Getty Images

1.56pm Harris rightly pointing out that his side have earned the right to make it this far, meanwhile, seeing off three Premier League sides on home soil. Tottenham, on the flip side, have defeated two Championship teams and one side from the fourth tier. No replays at this stage of the competition anymore, remember, so we will go to extra time and penalties this afternoon should it be required.

1.54pm Pochettino expecting a "tough" game, then, which is reflected in what is still a strong XI named by him this afternoon. No chance of Kane or Alli being rested for this one, although the absence of Eriksen may well be felt. The former Espanyol and Southampton boss wants to see fighting spirit from his players, knowing that they are just 90 minutes away from a first semi-final appearance in this competition since 2012.

1.52pm With kickoff now less than 10 minutes away at White Hart Lane, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Mauricio Pochettino: "We are ready to fight. Our example was Wycombe at home. It was tough and a very good experience for us. It will be a tough game and we will try to give our best. We are very aware from the first moment we must fight, play, run, concentrate, and try to win. In front will be a tough opposition. We need to be motivated and excited to play." Neil Harris: "I'm looking forward to it. The test in front of us speaks for itself - it's a huge fixture. Not only are we playing in a cup quarter-final - the best club competition in the world - but we are also going to Tottenham, who are a really talented side. But, we've earned the right to pit ourselves against one of the best in the country. We've got nothing to lose and everything to gain."

1.50pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! Tottenham Hotspur have never lost at home to Millwall, winning 12 and drawing two of their previous 14 meetings. The Lions are winless in the last 13 competition matches overall, meanwhile, stretching back to a 2-0 victory in the old Second Division in April 1939 - 78 years ago. The omens are certainly against them, but stranger things have happened in the Tottenham Hotspur have never lost at home to Millwall, winning 12 and drawing two of their previous 14 meetings. The Lions are winless in the last 13 competition matches overall, meanwhile, stretching back to a 2-0 victory in the old Second Division in April 1939 - 78 years ago. The omens are certainly against them, but stranger things have happened in the FA Cup down the years.

1.48pm It is worth pointing out that Millwall have played away from home just five times during their current 17-game unbeaten run, winning just one of those. The Lions' incredible run of clean sheets also came to an end in their 2-1 win over MK Dons last weekend, standing at nine games without conceding. Just two goals shipped in 13 matches, though, and they are the only team in the top four tiers of English football yet to taste defeat so far since the turn of the year.

1.46pm The League One side also had to overcome Southend United and Braintree Town in rounds one and two, so this will be their sixth outing in the competition proper. No lower-league side has ever knocked out four top-flight teams in a single FA Cup campaign, however, excluding finals, but they prevailed the last time they made it to this stage by beating Blackburn Rovers to set up a semi-final with Wigan Athletic - a game they would go on to lose.

1.44pm Millwall are very much the form team in the third tier, alongside Fleetwood United who also had 14 points from their last six matches prior to yesterday's defeat to Bolton Wanderers, but this is a difference test entirely. Harris will be quick to remind his players that they have already claimed the scalp of three Premier League sides already this season, though, thanks to wins over Bournemouth, Watford and Leicester at The Den, all three of which contained a goal in the 85th minute or later.

1.42pm Harris's men are on a 17-game run without defeat in all competitions, their best such streak since 1965, and recently climbed into the top six to remain on course on two fronts - the FA Cup being a bonus, of course. Wins over mid-table sides Peterborough United and MK Dons saw them open up a four-point gap on Southend United in seventh prior to this weekend, so the Lions can focus on pulling off an upset today in the knowledge that they are well positioned to end the campaign in the playoffs.

1.40pm Millwall make the short journey north on the back of a similarly fruitful run, occupying sixth place in League One and well on course for a playoff finish. Cup runs usually act as a hindrance for teams, but the Lions have actually climbed four spots in the third tier and enjoyed a nine-point swing since their meeting with Watford a little over a month ago. In many ways, this impressive run is fuelling their ambitions of earning a return to the Championship.

1.38pm Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed another impressive season under Mauricio Pochettino, sitting second in the Premier League and strong favourites to make it into the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The Lilywhites have had a nice run to his stage, overcoming Aston Villa, Fulham and Wycombe Wanderers - the latter a dramatic 4-3 victory here in January - and their form over the past fortnight suggests that they could take some stopping. © SilverHub

1.36pm Tottenham's most recent FA Cup loss to third-tier opposition was in 1988 when losing to Port Vale, but on the form of the past few weeks you would not bet on Millwall adding their name to that list. Pochettino may have opened the door slightly for the Lions by rotating his squad, leaving out key players at the back and in attack, but with Kane and Alli in majestic form it would take something special to deny the Lilywhites a place in the last four.

1.34pm DID YOU KNOW? This is Tottenham Hotspur's first quarter-final appearance in five years. They advanced to the last four on that occasion in 2012, only to be thrashed 5-1 by London rivals Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. They have not been knocked out of the FA Cup by lower-league opposition on home soil since 1975, when being defeated by Nottingham Forest in a third-round replay here.

1.32pm Their home form really has been something else this season, though, having now gone 17 games without tasting defeat at White Hart Lane, winning each of the last 11 in all competitions. That run stretches way back to last May, ensuring that a new club-record was set when beating Everton here last weekend in what is expected to be their final campaign in this part of North London. An agreement to play at Wembley has not been signed off just yet, but this match has been billed as the last ever cup game to be staged here.

1.30pm Tottenham have had a fairly straightforward run to get this far, beating Aston Villa and Fulham in rounds three and five, but in between they were made to do things the hard way against lower-league opposition in Wycombe Wanderers. It required a couple of late goals - including Son's winner in the 97th minute of normal time - to advance though, perhaps giving today's visitors something to feed off.

1.28pm Pochettino's men know that they must sustain this current run if this is not going to be another season that ends without silverware, however, having also looked strong this point 12 months ago only to fade away right at the death. The eight-time FA Cup winners last won a major trophy in 2008 when going all the way in the League Cup; that coming nine years after their previous triumph and nearly two decades on from their last success in this competition. Supporters are craving more silverware.

1.26pm Draws with Man City and Sunderland, plus defeat to Liverpool in one of their worst displays of the campaign, led to the same-old questions about Tottenham's mentality when it comes to seeing seasons right the way through. They have responded to their critics by getting back to winning ways, beating Stoke City and Everton on home soil in successive Sunday fixtures and scoring seven goals in the process - Kane bagging the majority of them.

1.24pm Spurs have managed to navigate their way through a difficult run of form, similar to the one they also experienced a quarter of the way through the campaign, when winning two of six games across three different competitions. The damage from that was an early exit from Europe following defeat to Gent over two legs, while also conceding ground in the Premier League title race; Chelsea now 10 points clear and on the horizon for a second crown in the space of three years.

1.22pm A big chance for Tottenham to keep alive the feel-good factor this afternoon, then, as they look to add an FA Cup semi-final appearance to their list of April fixtures. The Lilywhites are currently second in the Premier League and left battling on two fronts, having exited the Europa League recently in disappointing circumstances. No doubt that winning this competition is now the top priority for Pochettino and his men.

1.20pm Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has made four changes to his starting lineup from last weekend's 3-2 win over Everton here, bringing Son Heung-min, Harry Winks, Kieran Trippier and Michel Vorm into what is still a strong-looking XI. Neil Harris makes two alterations from last time out, meanwhile, with Steve Morison and Jed Wallace both being declared fit enough to start after coming on as subs in the win over MK Dons. © Getty Images

1.18pm Onyedinma and Ferguson both dropping down to the bench for Millwall, then, with Morison and Wallace deemed fit enough to start following their recent injury problems. It is fair to say that Tottenham have the stronger bench, with the likes of Lloris, Walker, Eriksen all among the subs after dropping out, but there is no place in the squad for Dembele. Moussa Sissoko is the obvious midfield replacement to turn to should he be required.

1.16pm BENCH WATCH! TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBS: Lloris, Walker, Wimmer, Eriksen, Onomah, Sissoko, Janssen MILLWALL SUBS: Girling, Hutchinson, Romeo, Butcher, Ferguson, Worrall, Onyedinma

1.14pm Morison and Wallace both returned to the squad for that win over the Dons, coming on as subs to help Millwall maintain their impressive run of form, and both are deemed fit enough to start this cup showdown. The duo's return makes this near enough a full-strength XI put out by Harris, with former Spurs man Archer the only major absentee. It is the presence of former Wales international Morison that will unsettle Tottenham the most - just ask Bournemouth, Watford and Leicester!

1.12pm In terms of the visitors, they are without first-choice keeper Jordan Archer for the trip to White Hart Lane. The former Tottenham prospect misses out with a quad injury, meaning a chance for Tom King to impress in his place. There are just two changes made by Harris from the 2-1 win over MK Dons last time out - Steve Morison and Jed Wallace coming in for Shane Ferguson and Fred Onyedinma.

1.10pm There is still no sign of Erik Lamela in the Spurs squad, with Pochettino hinting earlier this week that the club's record signing may not feature again before the end of the season. Danny Rose is the other notable absentee, but he is closer to a return and is expected to be back for the first match after the upcoming international break. Plenty of squad rotation on show from Pochettino today, then, for what is his side's 15th outing already this year.

1.08pm Four changes to the side but still a strong-looking Spurs XI, with Eriksen's creativity the only thing lacking. Dele Alli and Harry Kane both start in attack, though, with the former scoring eight goals in his last three outings - including two against Everton here last weekend - and already bagging three hat-tricks since the turn of the year. Alli, meanwhile, has also hit the scoring trail of late and is well on course to being crowned the PFA Young Player of the Year.

1.06pm Starting with a look at the home team, manager Mauricio Pochettino has made four changes to the side that beat Everton 3-2 here last weekend. Michel Vorm takes over cup duties from skipper Hugo Lloris between the sticks, while Kieran Trippier is handed a rare start in one of the full-back berths in place of the rested Kyle Walker. Son Heung-min and Harry Winks are also brought into midfield, with Mousa Dembele and Christian Eriksen dropping out.

1.04pm TEAM NEWS! TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Vorm, Trippier, Alderweireld, Dier, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Winks, Son, Alli, Kane MILLWALL XI: King, Cummings, Craig, Williams, Thompson, Gregory, Wallace, Webster, Morison, O'Brien, Cooper

1.02pm Spurs head into the match as strong favourites, but their London rivals have already shown this season that they are no pushovers. Premier League trio Bournemouth, Watford and, most recently, Leicester City have all fallen victims to the Lions already in this term's knockout cup, though all three of those wins did come at their fortress home. It is very much a case of nothing to lose for Neil Harris and his men, as they look to pull off one almighty upset.