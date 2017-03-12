Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Millwall at White Hart Lane.
In the final cup match to be played at this famous ground, the Lilywhites are the strong favourites to advance through to their first semi-final appearance in the competition since 2012.
The Lions make the short trip north in a buoyant mood, however, having gone 17 games without defeat in all competitions to make it to the sixth round for the second time in four years, as well as recently breaking into the League One playoff zone.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
Mauricio Pochettino: "We are ready to fight. Our example was Wycombe at home. It was tough and a very good experience for us. It will be a tough game and we will try to give our best. We are very aware from the first moment we must fight, play, run, concentrate, and try to win. In front will be a tough opposition. We need to be motivated and excited to play."
Neil Harris: "I'm looking forward to it. The test in front of us speaks for itself - it's a huge fixture. Not only are we playing in a cup quarter-final - the best club competition in the world - but we are also going to Tottenham, who are a really talented side. But, we've earned the right to pit ourselves against one of the best in the country. We've got nothing to lose and everything to gain."
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBS: Lloris, Walker, Wimmer, Eriksen, Onomah, Sissoko, Janssen
MILLWALL SUBS: Girling, Hutchinson, Romeo, Butcher, Ferguson, Worrall, Onyedinma
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Vorm, Trippier, Alderweireld, Dier, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Winks, Son, Alli, Kane
MILLWALL XI: King, Cummings, Craig, Williams, Thompson, Gregory, Wallace, Webster, Morison, O'Brien, Cooper