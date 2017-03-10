Mauricio Pochettino on possible Paris Saint-Germain shortlist?

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain could explore the option of Mauricio Pochettino should they consider sacking current boss Unai Emery, according to a report.
Last Updated: Friday, March 10, 2017 at 18:36 UK

Paris Saint-Germain could reportedly look at the prospect of bringing in Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino should they decide to sack current coach Unai Emery.

Emery's position at the Parisian outfit has come under increasing pressure of late, following PSG's historic capitulation against Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Evening Standard suggests that should the club's owners, the Qatar Investment Authority, opt to relieve Emery of his duties then Pochettino would be considered in the running to take over.

Pochettino spent time playing for Les Parisiens between 2001 and 2003 and it is thought that the club have kept tabs on the coach's managerial progress since joining Premier League side Southampton in 2013.

The 45-year-old Argentine only recently signed a new contract until 2021 with Spurs last May, though, which is thought to be worth about £5.5m a year.

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery speaks at a press conference on January 3, 2017
Emery faces PSG axe after Barca defeat?
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 