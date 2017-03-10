Paris Saint-Germain could explore the option of Mauricio Pochettino should they consider sacking current boss Unai Emery, according to a report.

Paris Saint-Germain could reportedly look at the prospect of bringing in Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino should they decide to sack current coach Unai Emery.

Emery's position at the Parisian outfit has come under increasing pressure of late, following PSG's historic capitulation against Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Evening Standard suggests that should the club's owners, the Qatar Investment Authority, opt to relieve Emery of his duties then Pochettino would be considered in the running to take over.

Pochettino spent time playing for Les Parisiens between 2001 and 2003 and it is thought that the club have kept tabs on the coach's managerial progress since joining Premier League side Southampton in 2013.

The 45-year-old Argentine only recently signed a new contract until 2021 with Spurs last May, though, which is thought to be worth about £5.5m a year.