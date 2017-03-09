New Transfer Talk header

Ben Davies signs two-year extension with Tottenham Hotspur

Ben Davies of Spurs shoots towards goal during the UEFA Europa League Qualifying Play-Offs Round Second Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and AEL Limassol FC on August 28, 2014
Tottenham Hotspur confirm that Ben Davies has signed a new contract at White Hart Lane until 2021.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 16:32 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that Ben Davies has signed a new contract at White Hart Lane until 2021.

The left-back has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season and, having started the year as back-up to Danny Rose, has enjoyed an extended run in the side whilst his teammate has been out through injury.

Davies's original deal was due to expire in 2019 but Spurs have now confirmed that he has penned a two-year extension, joining the likes of Hugo Lloris, Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Dele Alli in lengthening their stays in North London.

"It's a fantastic club to be a part of at the moment and the way we're working on the training pitch and the way we're playing the games you can only see it getting better really," Davies told the club website.

"If you'd have said this before the start of my career I would probably have been in shock, I wouldn't have believed it. Since the gaffer has come to the club he has taken us from strength to strength and as a team I think it's showing on the pitch."

The 23-year-old joined Spurs in July 2014 as part of a deal that saw his Swansea City teammate Michel Vorm travel to White Hart Lane with Gylfi Sigurdsson moving in the opposite direction.

