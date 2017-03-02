N'Golo Kante scoops the prize for Player of the Year and Antonio Conte is named as Manager of the Year at the 2017 London Football Awards.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been named the Player of the Year at the 2017 London Football Awards following the instant impact made at Stamford Bridge.

The France international missed out on the top gongs in the Premier League after helping Leicester City to the title last term, but he has already been rewarded for his form with the Blues.

Antonio Conte was also heralded for guiding Chelsea to the top of the table in his first campaign at the helm, while Tottenham Hotspur ace Dele Alli took the Young Player of the Year accolade.

There was an award for Spurs stopper Hugo Lloris, meanwhile, who was voted Goalkeeper of the Year, and down in the Championship Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney collected the EFL Player of the Year prize.

Kante beat Alli, Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, Danny Rose and Chelsea teammate Diego Costa for the top prize of the night at the star-studded event held in Battersea.