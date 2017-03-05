Jamie Redknapp believes that Tottenham Hotspur have to finish above Arsenal this season if they are to "exorcise" their demons and move forward as a club.

Mauricio Pochettino's charges secured a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday, a result which sees them go six points clear of their North London enemies and remain second in the table.

The last time that Spurs finished above Arsenal was in 1995, and Redknapp believes that this season is their chance to end that run and start focusing on other achievements.

The former Spurs midfielder told Sky Sports News: "It does all point towards the (North London derby on April 30) and Tottenham now have a six-point gap, though Arsenal have a game in hand. They are in better form than Arsenal and they have to make it their year to finish above them and exorcise all those demons that have been there for so long.

"It might sound irrelevant to some people, but I spent enough time there to realise the key for them is to finish above Arsenal. They finished third in a two-horse race last year when Arsenal pipped them and it hurt them, it really did. I think they've got to find a way of exorcising those demons and almost then they can get on with it.

"There's so many good things happening at Tottenham. The nucleus is good, there's young players and a great young manager. Things are looking up there. The way Arsenal are playing at the moment they are never going to get a better chance to do that."

Spurs have beaten Arsenal 61 times over the years, lost 80 times, and drawn 51 times.