Jamie Redknapp: 'Tottenham Hotspur must finish above Arsenal this season'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Jamie Redknapp believes that Tottenham Hotspur have to finish above Arsenal this season if they are to "exorcise" their demons and move forward as a club.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 20:06 UK

Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have to finish above Arsenal this season to exorcise 22 years of demons brought on by their rivals.

Mauricio Pochettino's charges secured a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday, a result which sees them go six points clear of their North London enemies and remain second in the table.

The last time that Spurs finished above Arsenal was in 1995, and Redknapp believes that this season is their chance to end that run and start focusing on other achievements.

The former Spurs midfielder told Sky Sports News: "It does all point towards the (North London derby on April 30) and Tottenham now have a six-point gap, though Arsenal have a game in hand. They are in better form than Arsenal and they have to make it their year to finish above them and exorcise all those demons that have been there for so long.

"It might sound irrelevant to some people, but I spent enough time there to realise the key for them is to finish above Arsenal. They finished third in a two-horse race last year when Arsenal pipped them and it hurt them, it really did. I think they've got to find a way of exorcising those demons and almost then they can get on with it.

"There's so many good things happening at Tottenham. The nucleus is good, there's young players and a great young manager. Things are looking up there. The way Arsenal are playing at the moment they are never going to get a better chance to do that."

Spurs have beaten Arsenal 61 times over the years, lost 80 times, and drawn 51 times.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino not giving up on title race
>
View our homepages for Jamie Redknapp, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jamie Redknapp: 'Tottenham Hotspur must finish above Arsenal this season'
 Liverpool midfielder Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
Hector Bellerin: 'Arsenal were not ready for Liverpool'
Arsenal, Barca considering Koeman swoop?Klavan: 'We produced an important response'Wenger: 'Arsenal lacked rhythm'Wright expects Sanchez departureCech: 'Arsenal out of PL title race'
Klopp: 'Arsenal win one of our best'Wenger: 'Sanchez gamble backfired'Mane hails "great" Liverpool performanceResult: Liverpool go third with win over ArsenalTeam News: Sanchez benched, Ozil out for Arsenal
> Arsenal Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Everton - as it happened
 Andre Gray in action for Burnley on August 5, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Burnley striker Andre Gray
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jamie Redknapp: 'Tottenham Hotspur must finish above Arsenal this season'
Pochettino: 'Kane form down to hard work'Pochettino not giving up on title raceKoeman: 'We made it too easy for Spurs'Alli: 'We dominated the game'Kane: 'I should have scored a hat-trick'
Result: Tottenham strengthen hold on second placeTeam News: Kane, Vertonghen start for SpursBayern Munich 'interested in Dele Alli'Pochettino: 'Spurs missing White Hart Lane'Koeman: 'Little to separate Lukaku, Kane'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 