Tottenham Hotspur full-back Ben Davies has claimed that Harry Kane is as important to Spurs as international teammate Gareth Bale is to Wales.

Kane scored his third hat-trick in the space of nine games and the second in a week to help Tottenham to a 4-0 win over Stoke City last weekend, taking his tally for the season to 22 across all competitions.

Davies talked up the contribution of the England international for Mauricio Pochettino's side, putting him alongside Bale as a "world class" player.

"Harry Kane is an unbelievable player – he's scoring goals for us – and as a team, if you've got someone up top doing that for you, it makes life a lot easier. And it seems to be any chance we get, he puts the ball in the back of the net, and he's got that drive and determination to score goals and as a team we can't ask for anymore," he told talkSPORT.

"Harry and Gareth are both world class players and if you give them the ball they can make something special happen. To have both of them in teams I play for is massive and of course you're going to notice the difference when you're without them, because of the quality they bring to the team when they're there."

Davies has enjoyed a prolonged spell in the Tottenham team recently due to an injury to Danny Rose, and the 23-year-old is hopeful of taking his chance.

"When you look through the Premier League, there's a lot of clubs where you're going to be fighting just to get into their starting XI," he added.

"I think the standard of players has improved also and squads aren't going to be stuck for backup options. You have to work hard and just have that drive, determination and belief for when you get the opportunities on the field, hopefully you can do a job."

Spurs will host in-form Everton at White Hart Lane on Sunday.