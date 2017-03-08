Mar 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
6-1
PSGParis Saint-Germain
Suarez (3'), Kurzawa (40' og.), Messi (50' pen.), Neymar (88', 91' pen.), Roberto (95')
Pique (23'), Busquets (36'), Rakitic (61'), Neymar (64'), Suarez (67')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Cavani (62')
Matuidi (5'), Draxler (14'), Cavani (42'), Marquinhos (90'), Verratti (94')

Unai Emery faces Paris Saint-Germain axe after Barcelona collapse?

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery speaks at a press conference on January 3, 2017
© SilverHub
PSG are reportedly considering sacking manager Unai Emery at the end of the season due to the club's collapse during their 6-5 aggregate defeat to Barcelona.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 21:08 UK

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery could reportedly be sacked at the end of the season due to the club's 6-5 aggregate defeat at the hands of Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Ligue 1 outfit looked destined for the quarter-finals following a 4-0 first-leg win over Luis Enrique's side, only to become the first team in Champions League history to surrender such an advantage.

PSG still held a three-goal aggregate advantage heading into the 88th minute of the second leg at the Camp Nou, but Barcelona produced one of the greatest comebacks of all time to rescue victory from the jaws of defeat.

One of the main reasons for Emery's appointment as PSG boss last summer was his record in European football with Sevilla, but the PSG board have reportedly been left so angered by their collapse that they are considering ending the Spaniard's reign after just one season.

PSG are also facing a three-way battle to retain the domestic title and currently sit three points adrift of leaders AS Monaco.

Your Comments
