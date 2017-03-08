PSG are reportedly considering sacking manager Unai Emery at the end of the season due to the club's collapse during their 6-5 aggregate defeat to Barcelona.

The Ligue 1 outfit looked destined for the quarter-finals following a 4-0 first-leg win over Luis Enrique's side, only to become the first team in Champions League history to surrender such an advantage.

PSG still held a three-goal aggregate advantage heading into the 88th minute of the second leg at the Camp Nou, but Barcelona produced one of the greatest comebacks of all time to rescue victory from the jaws of defeat.

One of the main reasons for Emery's appointment as PSG boss last summer was his record in European football with Sevilla, but the PSG board have reportedly been left so angered by their collapse that they are considering ending the Spaniard's reign after just one season.

PSG are also facing a three-way battle to retain the domestic title and currently sit three points adrift of leaders AS Monaco.