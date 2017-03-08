Barcelona boss Luis Enrique names a familiar starting lineup for the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Catalan giants finds themselves facing a 4-0 deficit at Camp Nou, but Enrique has opted against using more attacking players in an attempt to get themselves back into the tie.

Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez all feature, but they will be supported by the likes of Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Rafinha, Pique, Mascherano, Umtiti, Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta, Neymar, Messi, Suarez

Subs: Cillessen, Turan, Alcacer, Alba, Digne, Sergi Roberto, Gomes

Paris Saint-Germain: Team to follow.

More to follow.