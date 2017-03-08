Mar 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
PSGParis Saint-Germain
 

Team News: Barcelona boss Luis Enrique opts against all-out attack

Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique names a familiar starting lineup for the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 18:39 UK

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has selected a familiar starting lineup for the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Catalan giants finds themselves facing a 4-0 deficit at Camp Nou, but Enrique has opted against using more attacking players in an attempt to get themselves back into the tie.

Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez all feature, but they will be supported by the likes of Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Rafinha, Pique, Mascherano, Umtiti, Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta, Neymar, Messi, Suarez
Subs: Cillessen, Turan, Alcacer, Alba, Digne, Sergi Roberto, Gomes

Paris Saint-Germain: Team to follow.

More to follow.

Paris' Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Barcelona (FCB) on September 30, 2014
Read Next:
Xavi urges Barca to sign Marco Verratti
>
View our homepages for Luis Enrique, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Team News: Barcelona boss Luis Enrique opts against all-out attack
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte on Barcelona's list of managerial candidates?
 Paris' Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Barcelona (FCB) on September 30, 2014
Xavi urges Barcelona to sign Marco Verratti
Preview: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-GermainSuarez: 'Nothing is impossible in football'Enrique: 'We can turn around PSG tie'Rakitic looking for Barcelona "miracle'Neymar "sad" that Enrique is leaving
Barcelona 'eyeing Oriol Romeu'Arsenal, Barca considering Koeman swoop?Result: Barcelona thump Celta to return to summitTeam News: Pique back for BarcelonaLive Commentary: Barcelona 5-0 Celta Vigo - as it happened
> Barcelona Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Team News: Barcelona boss Luis Enrique opts against all-out attack
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsenal 'will refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to a Premier League rival'
 Paris' Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Barcelona (FCB) on September 30, 2014
Xavi urges Barcelona to sign Marco Verratti
Preview: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-GermainRodriguez 'rejects PSG for Inter Milan'Agent: 'No movement in Marquinhos talks'PSG 'frontrunners to sign Alexis Sanchez'Liverpool striker Sturridge on PSG radar?
PSG's Rabiot: 'I am open to offers'PSG 'tried to offload Angel di Maria'Ibrahimovic 'centre of attention' at PSGWest Ham join race to sign Ballo-Toure?Giuseppe Marotta doubts Verratti signing
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona26186276215560
2Real Madrid25185267264159
3Sevilla26175450302056
4Atletico MadridAtletico26147548222649
5Real Sociedad2615384236648
6Villarreal26129538191945
7Athletic Bilbao2612593230241
8EibarEibar2611694237539
9Espanyol269983535036
10Celta Vigo25105103944-535
11AlavesAlaves2681082632-634
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2688104041-132
13Valencia2685133546-1129
14Real Betis2576122741-1427
15Malaga2668123243-1126
16Leganes2666142140-1924
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2558122840-1223
18Granada2647152454-3019
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2645172755-2817
20Osasuna2617182764-3710
> Full Version
 