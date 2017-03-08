Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Champions League last-16 second leg between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are currently in a commanding position in the tie after recording a 4-0 win when the two teams met in Paris last month.

Indeed, no team has ever overturned a first-leg 4-0 defeat in a Champions League knockout tie, which is an indication of the task facing the Spanish champions at Camp Nou tonight.

Follow live minute-by-minute updates of the clash from Spain below.