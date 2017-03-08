Mar 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
PSGParis Saint-Germain
 

Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the Champions League last-16 second leg between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 18:57 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Champions League last-16 second leg between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are currently in a commanding position in the tie after recording a 4-0 win when the two teams met in Paris last month.

Indeed, no team has ever overturned a first-leg 4-0 defeat in a Champions League knockout tie, which is an indication of the task facing the Spanish champions at Camp Nou tonight.

Follow live minute-by-minute updates of the clash from Spain below.


6.58pmRight, before we go any further, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Camp Nou. Both sides were in league action at the weekend – Barcelona thumping Celta Vigo 5-0 in La Liga, and PSG beating Nancy 1-0 at home. Any changes? Let's run through the two XIs tonight...

6.55pmBarcelona also knocked PSG out at the quarter-final stage of the 2012-13 season. Indeed, the only time that PSG have eliminated the Spanish giants in the Champions League was during the 1994-95 season, when they won 3-2 on aggregate at the quarter-final stage. Not many predicted PSG to win this two-legged tie, but they are in a fabulous position to advance following a brace from Angel di Maria and efforts from Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani in Paris last month.

Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguyan forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Guingamp on May 8, 2015© Getty Images


6.52pmTonight will be the 11th meeting between PSG and Barcelona in European competition. Barcelona lead the head-to-head four wins to PSG's three, while the remaining three fixtures between the two European giants have finished level. Their last meeting, before the first leg, came at the quarter-final stage of the 2014-15 campaign and it was the Spanish giants that triumphed 5-1 on aggregate.

6.49pmNo team has ever overturned a first-leg 4-0 defeat in a Champions League knockout tie. That particular scoreline has happened five times in the past, but no side has ever been able to turn it around. It looks an impossible task for the Spanish champions, but any team with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar as a front three stands half a chance. PSG, though, are a classy side themselves.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live Champions League coverage continues from Camp Nou as Barcelona welcome Paris Saint-Germain for the second leg of their last-16 tie. PSG are currently in a commanding position after recording a 4-0 win when the two teams met in the first leg last month. Surely Barcelona cannot turn this tie around? Be sure to stay tuned for what could be a famous night of football!

Paris' Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Barcelona (FCB) on September 30, 2014
Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain
