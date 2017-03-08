Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto says that his dramatic 95th-minute goal that sent his side into the quarter-finals of the Champions League felt like a dream.

Roberto volleyed home his side's sixth goal with the last meaningful kick of the match as Barcelona created Champions League history by becoming the first side to overturn a 4-0 first-leg deficit on their way to a 6-5 aggregate victory.

The Spanish giants had needed three goals to qualify with only two minutes of normal time remaining, but a Neymar brace set up the spectacular finale as Barca completed one of the greatest comebacks in football history.

"When I woke up, I wasn't sure if it hadn't all been a dream. I didn't see a thing until the ball went in. I could see that [Gerard] Pique hadn't reached it and I threw everything at it. It went in and we all went crazy," he told Barca TV.

"We could feel that Camp Nou was buzzing. We could really feel the fans' support. I simply have no words to explain how it felt. I had always dreamed of scoring a goal like that and being a lad from La Masia made it all the more special. I've worked so long to do something incredible like this for my club.

"We gave it everything. Our attitude was spectacular. It's a night that will always be remembered, like the one at Stamford Bridge when [Andres] Iniesta scored. We made the impossible possible. People spoke about how hard it would be for someone to come here and get us to win after everything that's happened before. But Luis Enrique has shown that he's made to be here, and the team has been 100% with him to the end. This comeback has given us new life to deal with what we have left of the season."

Barcelona have now reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in each of the past 10 seasons.