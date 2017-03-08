Mar 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
6-1
PSGParis Saint-Germain
Suarez (3'), Kurzawa (40' og.), Messi (50' pen.), Neymar (88', 91' pen.), Roberto (95')
Pique (23'), Busquets (36'), Rakitic (61'), Neymar (64'), Suarez (67')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Cavani (62')
Matuidi (5'), Draxler (14'), Cavani (42'), Marquinhos (90'), Verratti (94')

Sergi Roberto: 'We made the impossible possible'

Sergi Roberto in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto says that his dramatic 95th-minute goal that sent his side into the quarter-finals of the Champions League felt like a dream.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 21:07 UK

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto has said that his dramatic 95th-minute strike against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night felt like a dream.

Roberto volleyed home his side's sixth goal with the last meaningful kick of the match as Barcelona created Champions League history by becoming the first side to overturn a 4-0 first-leg deficit on their way to a 6-5 aggregate victory.

The Spanish giants had needed three goals to qualify with only two minutes of normal time remaining, but a Neymar brace set up the spectacular finale as Barca completed one of the greatest comebacks in football history.

"When I woke up, I wasn't sure if it hadn't all been a dream. I didn't see a thing until the ball went in. I could see that [Gerard] Pique hadn't reached it and I threw everything at it. It went in and we all went crazy," he told Barca TV.

"We could feel that Camp Nou was buzzing. We could really feel the fans' support. I simply have no words to explain how it felt. I had always dreamed of scoring a goal like that and being a lad from La Masia made it all the more special. I've worked so long to do something incredible like this for my club.

"We gave it everything. Our attitude was spectacular. It's a night that will always be remembered, like the one at Stamford Bridge when [Andres] Iniesta scored. We made the impossible possible. People spoke about how hard it would be for someone to come here and get us to win after everything that's happened before. But Luis Enrique has shown that he's made to be here, and the team has been 100% with him to the end. This comeback has given us new life to deal with what we have left of the season."

Barcelona have now reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in each of the past 10 seasons.

Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique celebrates after the UEFA Champions League Final football match between Juventus and FC Barcelona at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on June 6, 2015
Read Next:
Barca boss Enrique hails "victory of faith"
>
View our homepages for Sergi Roberto, Neymar, Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta, Luis Enrique, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain - as it happened
 Sergi Roberto in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Sergi Roberto: 'We made the impossible possible'
 Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Barcelona complete remarkable turnaround against Paris Saint-Germain
Rakitic agrees new four-year Barca dealBarcelona scout Chelsea trio?Pique predicts Barcelona baby boomBarca boss Enrique hails "victory of faith"Rakitic: 'Barcelona achieved the impossible'
Allegri 'using Arsenal to make Juve demands'Team News: Luis Enrique opts against all-out attackAntonio Conte on Barcelona shortlist?Xavi urges Barca to sign Marco VerrattiPreview: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain
> Barcelona Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain - as it happened
 Sergi Roberto in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Sergi Roberto: 'We made the impossible possible'
 Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Barcelona complete remarkable turnaround against Paris Saint-Germain
Emery faces PSG axe after Barca defeat?Aurier's brother 'arrested for robbery'Emery: PSG missed "major opportunity"Rakitic: 'Barcelona achieved the impossible'Team News: Luis Enrique opts against all-out attack
Xavi urges Barca to sign Marco VerrattiPreview: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-GermainSanchez 'not allowed to join PL rival'Rodriguez 'rejects PSG for Inter Milan'Agent: 'No movement in Marquinhos talks'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona26186276215560
2Real Madrid25185267264159
3Sevilla26175450302056
4Atletico MadridAtletico26147548222649
5Real Sociedad2615384236648
6Villarreal26129538191945
7Athletic Bilbao2612593230241
8EibarEibar2611694237539
9Espanyol269983535036
10Celta Vigo25105103944-535
11AlavesAlaves2681082632-634
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2688104041-132
13Valencia2685133546-1129
14Real Betis2677122842-1428
15Malaga2668123243-1126
16Leganes2666142140-1924
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2659122941-1224
18Granada2647152454-3019
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2645172755-2817
20Osasuna2617182764-3710
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 