Gerard Pique has joked that hospitals in Barcelona should hire more nurses in anticipation of a baby boom following the club's 6-1 last-16 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Blaugrana were 4-0 down ahead of the second leg at Camp Nou, but they scored three goals at the death to seal a sensational 6-5 victory on aggregate and reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

Speaking after the game, Pique told reporters: "Tonight I am going to party even though I have training tomorrow. It's one thing to score a goal in the 95th minute. To score three in seven minutes is a miracle.

"I had lived Andres Iniesta's goal at Stamford Bridge [against Chelsea in 2009], but this has no comparison.

"Hospitals need to hire more nurses in the next nine months because tonight a lot of lovemaking will be happening."

The result marked the first time that a club had ever overturned a four-goal first-leg deficit in the Champions League, and keeps Barca in the hunt for the treble.