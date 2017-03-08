Mar 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
6-1
PSGParis Saint-Germain
Suarez (3'), Kurzawa (40' og.), Messi (50' pen.), Neymar (88', 91' pen.), Roberto (95')
Pique (23'), Busquets (36'), Rakitic (61'), Neymar (64'), Suarez (67')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Cavani (62')
Matuidi (5'), Draxler (14'), Cavani (42'), Marquinhos (90'), Verratti (94')

Gerard Pique predicts "a lot of lovemaking" after Barcelona win

Gerard Pique jokes about hospitals in Barcelona having to hire more nurses in anticipation of a baby boom following the club's progress in the Champions League.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 13:12 UK

Gerard Pique has joked that hospitals in Barcelona should hire more nurses in anticipation of a baby boom following the club's 6-1 last-16 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Blaugrana were 4-0 down ahead of the second leg at Camp Nou, but they scored three goals at the death to seal a sensational 6-5 victory on aggregate and reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

Speaking after the game, Pique told reporters: "Tonight I am going to party even though I have training tomorrow. It's one thing to score a goal in the 95th minute. To score three in seven minutes is a miracle.

"I had lived Andres Iniesta's goal at Stamford Bridge [against Chelsea in 2009], but this has no comparison.

"Hospitals need to hire more nurses in the next nine months because tonight a lot of lovemaking will be happening."

The result marked the first time that a club had ever overturned a four-goal first-leg deficit in the Champions League, and keeps Barca in the hunt for the treble.

