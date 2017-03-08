Luis Enrique dedicates Barcelona's "crazy" Champions League comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain to the club's 'faithful' fans.

Luis Enrique has dedicated Barcelona's "crazy" Champions League comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain to the club's fans as he hailed their faith in supporting the club right until the final whistle.

No club had ever overturned a four-goal first-leg deficit in Europe's premier club tournament, but the Blaugrana made history on Wednesday as they claimed a historic 6-1 win over PSG in the second leg.

The French champions still boasted a 5-3 lead on aggregate entering the final two minutes of the clash at the Camp Nou, but a double from Neymar and a 95th-minute effort from Sergi Roberto sent Barca marching into the final eight in spectacular fashion.

Enrique told reporters: "It is difficult to explain in words. This is a sport for crazy people, a unique sport. Any kid who was in the Camp Nou tonight will never forget this in their life. It was a torrent of feelings. I don't cry – I would like to, but the tears don't come out. But I enjoyed this as much as the rest.

"Faith is the word that best defines this tonight. Above all, this is a victory of faith. The faith the players showed, the faith the supporters showed. I have only ever seen the stadium like this once before, and that was back when I was playing. Normally with 10 minutes to go, people are leaving the stadium. But tonight they didn't. If any went, stuff them, they have missed an historic night.

"I would like to dedicate this to all Barcelona fans, but especially those that kept supporting us after the 4-0 [in Paris]. We had that mourning on Valentine's Day, and we were given a good going over. We had nothing to lose today, we had lost everything in Paris. But this wonderful sport is unique, it always gives you the chance for revenge."

Barcelona have now scored 17 goals in their past three games and conceded just three, seeing them into the last eight of the Champions League and to the top of La Liga.