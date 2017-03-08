Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims that his side "created a lot of chances" in their league meeting with Stoke City and looked like the team more likely to win.

Pep Guardiola has refused to criticise his Manchester City players following the goalless draw with Stoke City, claiming that the abject display was down to a congested fixture list.

The Citizens missed out on the chance to climb into second place in the Premier League table, being made to settle for a frustrating point from their game in hand against a stubborn Potters side.

Few chances were created at either end of the field, with David Silva failing to find the target from City's best opportunity in the second half, leaving the club's outside hopes of chasing down Chelsea in tatters.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after the match, Guardiola said: "Frustrated is a tough word. We didn't win but we didn't lose. We created a lot of chances and they didn't. We tried. We made everything and fought like never before.

"In the second half we were much better. At high levels you have to play every three or four days and you have to get used to it. To play in three competitions is not easy when the opponent is playing for one or two, but it is what it is. We go to Middlesbrough in two-and-a-half days and we will prepare mentally to win the game."

City, who are now unbeaten in 10 games overall since going down 4-0 to Everton in mid-January, return to league action on March 19 with a home match against top-four rivals Liverpool.