Everton strengthen their seventh-place position in the Premier League with a 4-0 victory over Manchester City.

Everton have produced arguably their performance of the season to inflict a 4-0 defeat on Manchester City in their Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

Efforts from Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas put the Toffees on their way before Tom Davies and Ademola Lookman both scored their first goals for the Merseyside outfit during the closing stages.

The setback for City is a huge blow to their attempts to remain in the title race and they may be left looking to secure a Champions League place with their pride and goal difference taking a hammering on Sunday afternoon.

Mirallas had a goal disallowed during the opening stages after Seamus Coleman was correctly adjudged to have been offside, before City were unfortunate not to win a penalty when Raheem Sterling appeared to be brought down by goalkeeper Joel Robles.

Chances were few and far between for the opening 30 minutes with only a close-range volley from Sterling threatening the first goal of what was turning out to be a competitive contest, but it wasn't long before Everton went ahead against the run of play.

After winning possession in the centre of the pitch, Davies played in Mirallas - who had been left onside by Nicolas Otamendi - and the winger soon squared the ball to Belgian compatriot Lukaku who slotted the ball into the bottom corner from inside the penalty area.

Moments after the goal, City almost equalised when Sergio Aguero nearly made connection with a low cross from the left, but it would have converted in controversial circumstances after the forward pulled back Ramiro Funes Mori in the build-up to the chance.

In the aftermath of that near miss, Sterling almost netted with a stunning effort from 25 yards but the ball fizzed inches wide of the top corner.

In added-on time, City came even closer to getting back on level terms when Bacary Sagna's header looked destined for the far corner, but Davies was able to get back to clear off the line.

The visitors needed a fast start to the second half but within 70 seconds of the restart, they were two goals behind after a pass from Ross Barkley found Mirallas, who produced a fine finish into the bottom corner from 15 yards out.

The goal rocked City, and Pep Guardiola looked a dejected figure on the substitutes' bench, and his mood would not have improved as he witnessed his team struggle in their attempts to halve the deficit.

A long-range effort from Aguero was comfortably saved by Robles, before he did the same with a Yaya Toure free kick, and it wasn't long before Davies capped a fine individual display with a third goal.

The 18-year-old started a Toffees break-away on the edge of his own box before bringing Lukaku and Barkley into play, and after the ball was played into his path inside the penalty area, he clipped his shot over Claudio Bravo to make sure of the points for his team.

City continued to look for a consolation goal with Robles having to save from Aguero but deep into added-on time, Everton found the back of the net for a fourth time.

A mistake from Everton old boy John Stones resulted in new signing Lookman being granted with the chance to score from close range, and he made no mistake in driving the ball under Robles and into the corner to crown his Premier League debut.

The margin of defeat was probably harsh on City, who will look to Mark Clattenburg's failure to award them a penalty in the 12th as the defining moment of the match, but the greater concern for Guardiola will be how his side made little impact when falling two goals behind so early in the second half.