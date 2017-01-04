Manchester City will reportedly delay a move for Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez until the summer.

The Spanish coach is expected to wait until the summer to lodge a bid for the £20m-rated player, who has started 12 La Liga games.

City's defence has been heavily criticised this season as they have kept just four clean sheets out of 20 Premier League fixtures so far in the campaign.

However, according to The Independent, Guardiola is expected to stick with his current back line as he believes that keeping faith with Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones is a better option than throwing in the 20-year-old from Atletico.

The Spanish club's president Miguel Angel Gil Marin recently revealed that City made an approach for both Hernandez and his 19-year-old brother Theo in the summer, but the English outfit are not expected to revive their interest this month.

City sit third in the table, seven points adrift of league leaders Chelsea.