New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City 'to wait until summer to move for Atletico's Lucas Hernandez'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City will reportedly delay a move for Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez until the summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 12:26 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly decided to hold off on making a move for Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez.

The Spanish coach is expected to wait until the summer to lodge a bid for the £20m-rated player, who has started 12 La Liga games.

City's defence has been heavily criticised this season as they have kept just four clean sheets out of 20 Premier League fixtures so far in the campaign.

However, according to The Independent, Guardiola is expected to stick with his current back line as he believes that keeping faith with Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones is a better option than throwing in the 20-year-old from Atletico.

The Spanish club's president Miguel Angel Gil Marin recently revealed that City made an approach for both Hernandez and his 19-year-old brother Theo in the summer, but the English outfit are not expected to revive their interest this month.

City sit third in the table, seven points adrift of league leaders Chelsea.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Read Next:
Man United 'want Griezmann, Niguez'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Lucas Hernandez, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones, Miguel Angel Gil Marin, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola: 'We are nowhere near Manchester United status'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Manchester City 'to wait until summer to move for Atletico's Lucas Hernandez'
 Raheem Sterling battles with Matthew Lowton during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 2-1 Burnley - as it happened
Agent: 'Weigl not offered to Madrid, Barca'FA 'contact Sagna over Instagram post'Man City 'step up interest in N'Zonzi'Dyche: 'Sagna should have been sent off'Mourinho: 'Title rivals will drop points'
Guardiola: "My goodbye has already started"Pep Guardiola gives "prickly" interviewResult: Ten-man Man City edge out BurnleyTeam News: Aguero drops to City benchYaya Toure: 'Pep Guardiola is angry'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Manchester City 'to wait until summer to move for Atletico's Lucas Hernandez'
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Antoine Griezmann "very happy" at Atletico Madrid
 Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Diego Simeone confirms Atletico Madrid stay
Man United 'want Griezmann, Niguez'Marin confirms Man City double bidMarin: 'Simeone will stay next season'Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16United, City 'to battle for Griezmann'
Simeone: 'I could extend Atletico contract'Atletico assistant Burgos hails CerciBarcelona, Atletico 'monitor Soriano'Man Utd preparing deal for Griezmann?Result: Atletico into last 16 of Copa del Rey
> Atletico Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20125344222241
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version