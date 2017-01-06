Jan 6, 2017 at 7.55pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
0-5
Man CityManchester City
FT(HT: 0-3)
Toure (33' pen.), Nordtveit (41' og.), Silva (43'), Aguero (51'), Stones (84')

Pep Guardiola: "We are the good guys"

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that his players "are the good guys" after beating West Ham United 5-0 in the third round of the FA Cup.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has paid tribute to his team following Friday's 5-0 win over West Ham United in the third round of the FA Cup.

An own goal from West Ham's Havard Nordtveit and efforts from Yaya Toure, David Silva, Sergio Aguero and John Stones saw Man City record a comprehensive victory at the London Stadium to advance into the fourth round.

Guardiola gave a series of bizarre interviews following his team's 2-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League last weekend, but the Spaniard has claimed that his players are now "the good guys".

"We were able to keep the ball more than the last games. We created more chances. Before the penalty we had three or four clear chances. After the second and third goal it was easy in the second half," Guardiola told BBC Sport.

"It's important to win away but it's not easy. I'd like to involve the fans and make them believe we are good. We are the good guys - we run a lot and fight."

Man City are currently fourth in the Premier League table - seven points behind the leaders Chelsea.

John Stones in action for Manchester City on September 10, 2016
Your Comments
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-5 Manchester City - as it happened
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
 Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Manchester City notch five to brush aside West Ham United in FA Cup third round
