Pep Guardiola: "We are the good guys"

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has paid tribute to his team following Friday's 5-0 win over West Ham United in the third round of the FA Cup.

An own goal from West Ham's Havard Nordtveit and efforts from Yaya Toure, David Silva, Sergio Aguero and John Stones saw Man City record a comprehensive victory at the London Stadium to advance into the fourth round.

Guardiola gave a series of bizarre interviews following his team's 2-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League last weekend, but the Spaniard has claimed that his players are now "the good guys".

"We were able to keep the ball more than the last games. We created more chances. Before the penalty we had three or four clear chances. After the second and third goal it was easy in the second half," Guardiola told BBC Sport.

"It's important to win away but it's not easy. I'd like to involve the fans and make them believe we are good. We are the good guys - we run a lot and fight."

Man City are currently fourth in the Premier League table - seven points behind the leaders Chelsea.