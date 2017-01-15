Joe Hart refuses to discuss his Manchester City future until the summer.

England goalkeeper Joe Hart has insisted that he will not make a decision about his Manchester City future until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who is currently on a season-long loan at Torino, has been linked with a number of English clubs, including Liverpool and West Ham United.

However, Hart is refusing to be drawn into transfer speculation, claiming that he is fully committed to the Serie A outfit for now.

"I'm contracted to Manchester City, the rest you will understand this summer, full stop. Now I'm in Torino and I think of Torino," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I live well in a beautiful city, playing on a team with fantastic people and fans and every day I learn something new. Not only in football."

Hart was forced to move elsewhere for first-team football following the arrival of Pep Guardiola at City, who signed Claudio Bravo as his first-choice goalkeeper.