New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Joe Hart: 'No decision on Manchester City future until summer'

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Joe Hart refuses to discuss his Manchester City future until the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 13:31 UK

England goalkeeper Joe Hart has insisted that he will not make a decision about his Manchester City future until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who is currently on a season-long loan at Torino, has been linked with a number of English clubs, including Liverpool and West Ham United.

However, Hart is refusing to be drawn into transfer speculation, claiming that he is fully committed to the Serie A outfit for now.

"I'm contracted to Manchester City, the rest you will understand this summer, full stop. Now I'm in Torino and I think of Torino," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I live well in a beautiful city, playing on a team with fantastic people and fans and every day I learn something new. Not only in football."

Hart was forced to move elsewhere for first-team football following the arrival of Pep Guardiola at City, who signed Claudio Bravo as his first-choice goalkeeper.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Read Next:
Torino: 'Joe Hart too expensive for us'
>
View our homepages for Joe Hart, Pep Guardiola, Claudio Bravo, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 4-0 Manchester City - as it happened
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Result: Clinical Everton hit four past Manchester City
 A general view of Goodison Park at night
Everton's Tom Davies: 'Beating Manchester City a great feeling'
Koeman backs Guardiola to bounce backHart: 'No decision on City until summer'Team News: One change apiece for Everton, Man CityGuardiola: 'Toure deserves CL squad place'Report: Man City to swoop for Ben Davies
Preview: Everton vs. Manchester CityFA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesKompany in contention for City returnPL trio 'monitoring Messi situation'Gabriel Jesus to miss Everton trip
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Arsenal21135348222644
4Liverpool20135248232544
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand