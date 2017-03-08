General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Antonio Conte 'to sign new Chelsea deal in matter of days'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
A report claims that Chelsea will look to secure the long-term future of boss Antonio Conte prior to the end of the week, amid suggestions that he is wanted by Barcelona.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 15:11 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will reportedly put an end to growing doubt over his future at Stamford Bridge by penning a new long-term deal in the coming days.

The former Juventus and Italy boss is on course to winning the Premier League in his first campaign at the club after guiding to Blues to a 10-point lead at the top.

Conte recently admitted that he is suffering from homesickness due to being away from his family, but was adamant that he had no intention of taking up Inter Milan's offer of a route back to Serie A.

That has not stopped speculation mounting over the 47-year-old's long-term future in West London, though, with fresh reports also suggesting that he is on the radar of Barcelona to take over from Luis Enrique in the summer.

Sky Sports News claims that Chelsea want to keep Conte at all costs, however, and may even thrash out a new contract prior to next Monday's FA Cup quarter-final meeting with Manchester United.

Conte won three-successive titles in Italy with Juventus prior to stepping down and taking on the Italy national team job, which ended in the summer with defeat to Germany in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Antonio Conte on Barcelona shortlist?
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte 'to sign new Chelsea deal in matter of days'
 Live Commentary: West Ham United 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 