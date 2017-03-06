Mar 6, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
1-2
Chelsea
Lanzini (92')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Hazard (25'), Costa (50')
Fabregas (45')

Antonio Conte: 'We must keep our feet on the ground'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte sets his side a target of 26 points from their final 11 games of the season to secure the Premier League title.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has set his side a target of picking up 26 points from their last 11 games in order to secure the Premier League title.

A 2-1 win over West Ham United on Monday night restored Chelsea's lead at the top of the table to 10 points as they took another step closer to a second Premier League crown in the last three seasons.

The most points any of the chasing pack can accumulate now is 91 should Manchester City win their remaining 12 games, while 26 points from the last 33 on offer for Chelsea would leave them on an unassailable 92.

"We must think we have to take 26 points. We go step by step. We must think every opponent will want to beat us from now until the end. To dream is good, but it's important to keep our feet on the ground," he told reporters.

Chelsea have taken exactly 26 points from their last 11 league games, winning eight, drawing two and losing one.

Will anyone be able to catch Chelsea in the Premier League title race?

Yes, they will slip up at some point
No, they are too good
Yes, they will slip up at some point
20.0%
No, they are too good
80.0%
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'Chelsea deserved to win'
