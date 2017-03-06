Chelsea manager Antonio Conte sets his side a target of 26 points from their final 11 games of the season to secure the Premier League title.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has set his side a target of picking up 26 points from their last 11 games in order to secure the Premier League title.

A 2-1 win over West Ham United on Monday night restored Chelsea's lead at the top of the table to 10 points as they took another step closer to a second Premier League crown in the last three seasons.

The most points any of the chasing pack can accumulate now is 91 should Manchester City win their remaining 12 games, while 26 points from the last 33 on offer for Chelsea would leave them on an unassailable 92.

"We must think we have to take 26 points. We go step by step. We must think every opponent will want to beat us from now until the end. To dream is good, but it's important to keep our feet on the ground," he told reporters.

Chelsea have taken exactly 26 points from their last 11 league games, winning eight, drawing two and losing one.