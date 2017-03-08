Chelsea are reportedly planning to open talks with Nemanja Matic regarding a new contract Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder, who rejoined the Blues in 2014 from Benfica, has made 26 Premier League appearances this season, 22 of which have been starts.

It is believed that manager Antonio Conte has been looking at Atalanta's Franck Kessie and Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko as potential summer arrivals, but he is impressed with Matic's contribution this season.

According to The Mirror, the West London outfit intend to open talks with the midfielder and his camp over a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Matic is three years into the five-and-a-half-year contract that he signed when he returned to Chelsea.