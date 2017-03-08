New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea 'to offer Nemanja Matic new contract despite looking for new recruits'

Nemanja Matic of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Chelsea are reportedly planning to open talks with Nemanja Matic regarding a new contract Stamford Bridge.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 11:57 UK

Chelsea are reportedly planning to offer Nemanja Matic a new contract, despite hunting for news players in his position.

The midfielder, who rejoined the Blues in 2014 from Benfica, has made 26 Premier League appearances this season, 22 of which have been starts.

It is believed that manager Antonio Conte has been looking at Atalanta's Franck Kessie and Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko as potential summer arrivals, but he is impressed with Matic's contribution this season.

According to The Mirror, the West London outfit intend to open talks with the midfielder and his camp over a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Matic is three years into the five-and-a-half-year contract that he signed when he returned to Chelsea.

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Real Madrid 'weighing up Hazard swoop'
