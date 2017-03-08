Mar 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
 

Luis Enrique: 'We can turn around Paris Saint-Germain tie'

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique issues a rallying cry to his team ahead of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has insisted that his team have the credentials to complete a second-leg comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Barcelona will welcome PSG to Camp Nou on Wednesday night trailing 4-0 from the first leg of their knockout-round clash in Paris last month.

No team has ever overcome a 4-0 first-leg deficit in a Champions League knockout tie, but Enrique wants his side to use their recent form in La Liga - where they have scored 11 times in their last two games - to complete a sensational turnaround on home soil.

"If I could write a script for a Champions League game against PSG it would be similar to our last two games: score a lot of goals, the players can gain confidence and the team comes out stronger," Enrique told reporters.

"We are now in a good moment and we are ready to play a difficult knockout match that seems lost from the start, but I am sure we will create the chances to turn it around.

"We will try and fight until the end, showing the qualities we have shown in our matches in the past few weeks. Our challenge against PSG is to prove we're better than them and that we can repay our debts in 90 minutes."

Barcelona are bidding to make the quarter-finals of the Champions League for a record 10th successive season.

