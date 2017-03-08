Chelsea boss Antonio Conte on Barcelona's list of managerial candidates?

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly a target for Barcelona in their hunt for a new manager.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly being considered by Barcelona as a potential contender for the manager's job at the Camp Nou.

The Spanish giants are hunting for a new leader after Luis Enrique announced plans to step down from his role when the season comes to an end.

Premier League managers Ronald Koeman, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino have been among the names touted as possible targets for Barcelona, and now Sky Sports News have claimed that Conte is on the list, but is not yet a leading candidate.

The broadcaster suggests that it is highly unlikely that the Italian will jump over to Spain as he is believed to be on the verge of signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Conte has only been in the Chelsea hotseat since last summer, but could be rewarded for his impressive start to life with the Blues after guiding the club to the top of the Premier League table.

The West London outfit have a 10-point advantage over the rest of the pack after 27 games.

