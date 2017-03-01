General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Luis Enrique to step down as Barcelona manager at end of season

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Luis Enrique announces that he will not continue as Barcelona manager next season.
Luis Enrique has announced that he will step down as Barcelona manager next season.

The 46-year-old, in his third season in charge at the Camp Nou, confirmed the decision after their 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Wednesday.

He told reporters: "I won't be at Barcelona next season. I need to rest. It is a difficult, measured and well thought-out decision and I think I have to be loyal to what I think.

"I would like to thank the club for the confidence they have shown in me, it's been three unforgettable years."

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu added: "Luis Enrique has brought us great success and he can still bring us more. The players are motivated to do it.

"We accept Luis Enrique's decision. He has been a great coach. Now is it time to end his spell in the best possible way."

Enrique won the Champions League as part of the treble in his first year at Barca, and led them to the domestic double last season.

