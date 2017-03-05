Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino puts Harry Kane's consistent goalscoring form down to his hard work on the training ground.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has credited Harry Kane for his "professional" and "focused" attitude after the striker took his tally to 19 Premier League goals for the season against Everton this afternoon.

Kane netted a brace as Spurs picked up a 3-2 win over the Toffees at White Hart Lane, falling narrowly short of a fourth hat-trick of the season and third in his last four outings.

The England international now leads the Premier League scoring charts despite having missed five games with an ankle injury earlier in the campaign, and Pochettino believes that his consistent form is down to his hard work on the training ground.

"I think he is fresh because he trains a lot. He makes a lot of double sessions and he is very professional," he told reporters.

"If you are asleep and you eat and you forget to train, maybe you are fat, like me! And you cannot run. I think it's about being consistent and training. He is very focused now in training and in taking care of himself and you can see how he is."

Kane has now scored 14 goals in just 12 appearances since the turn of the year.