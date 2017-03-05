Mar 5, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 31,962
SpursTottenham Hotspur
3-2
Everton
Kane (20', 56'), Alli (92')
Dembele (76')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Lukaku (81'), Valencia (93')
Gueye (29'), Williams (95')

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Harry Kane form is down to hard work'

Mauricio Pochettino embraces Harry Kane as he leaves the field during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino puts Harry Kane's consistent goalscoring form down to his hard work on the training ground.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 17:36 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has credited Harry Kane for his "professional" and "focused" attitude after the striker took his tally to 19 Premier League goals for the season against Everton this afternoon.

Kane netted a brace as Spurs picked up a 3-2 win over the Toffees at White Hart Lane, falling narrowly short of a fourth hat-trick of the season and third in his last four outings.

The England international now leads the Premier League scoring charts despite having missed five games with an ankle injury earlier in the campaign, and Pochettino believes that his consistent form is down to his hard work on the training ground.

"I think he is fresh because he trains a lot. He makes a lot of double sessions and he is very professional," he told reporters.

"If you are asleep and you eat and you forget to train, maybe you are fat, like me! And you cannot run. I think it's about being consistent and training. He is very focused now in training and in taking care of himself and you can see how he is."

Kane has now scored 14 goals in just 12 appearances since the turn of the year.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman on September 10, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman: 'We made it too easy for Spurs'
>
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Harry Kane, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Everton - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Harry Kane brace strengthens Tottenham Hotspur's hold on second place
 Everton manager Ronald Koeman on September 10, 2016
Ronald Koeman: 'Everton made it too easy for Tottenham Hotspur'
Pochettino: 'Kane form down to hard work'Pochettino not giving up on title raceAlli: 'We dominated the game'Kane: 'I should have scored a hat-trick'Team News: Kane, Vertonghen start for Spurs
Bayern Munich 'interested in Dele Alli'Pochettino: 'Spurs missing White Hart Lane'Koeman: 'Little to separate Lukaku, Kane'Report: Mourinho plotting £35m Dier bidPochettino understands Barca interest
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 