Antonio Conte admits to homesickness but plays down Inter Milan speculation

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte rejects speculation linking him to Inter Milan, but admits that being away from his family has been a problem.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has played down speculation linking him to Inter Milan, but admitted that being away from his family in Italy has been a problem.

Former Juventus and Azzurri manager Conte has guided the Blues to the top of the Premier League, with a 10-point cushion between themselves and second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

The 47-year-old had been linked with a return to his home nation in the past week, with Italian news outlets stating that Conte had become homesick and was on the radar of the Nerazzurri.

"Me personally? No," Conte told a press conference when asked if Inter had been in touch. "I think the situation is very clear. I have a contract with Chelsea and we are trying to do something important with the club for the present and for the future.

"Every coach, when you start work with a new club, you hope to stay many, many years, because it means you are working very well. You have the possibility to improve your players, to improve your team and to grow together.

"The only problem for me is that the family is missing me for sure. They stay in Italy and I am working for the future to try to bring them here and to stay together, because my family is missing me. The story [that I could leave] tells this, but I am not worried."

Chelsea's next fixture is a Premier League trip to West Ham United on Monday night.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'Title race not over yet'
Andreas Christensen of Chelsea shoots at goal during a friendly match against Sydney FC on June 2, 2015
 N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea on August 15, 2016
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
 Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
