Inter Milan are reportedly considering a shock swoop for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at the end of the season amid reports that the Italian is homesick in London.

Conte has enjoyed a fine start to life at Stamford Bridge, with his Chelsea side currently sitting 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with only 12 games of the season remaining.

The Italian could still mark his debut season in English football with a league and cup double too having progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester United next month.

However, talkSPORT claims that Conte has grown homesick during his stay in West London so far and could be open to the idea of a return to Serie A after just 12 months in England.

Speculation has grown over the future of current Inter boss Stefano Pioli, with the club sitting sixth in the Serie A table and six points adrift of the Champions League places.

Before his move to Chelsea Conte spent his entire career in Italy both as a player and a coach, winning three consecutive league titles with Juventus from 2012-14.