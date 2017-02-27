Inter Milan 'planning move for homesick Chelsea manager Antonio Conte'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Inter Milan are reportedly considering a shock swoop for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at the end of the season amid reports that the Italian is homesick in London.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 19:38 UK

Inter Milan are reportedly considering a surprise bid to entice Chelsea manager Antonio Conte back to Italy at the end of the season.

Conte has enjoyed a fine start to life at Stamford Bridge, with his Chelsea side currently sitting 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with only 12 games of the season remaining.

The Italian could still mark his debut season in English football with a league and cup double too having progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester United next month.

However, talkSPORT claims that Conte has grown homesick during his stay in West London so far and could be open to the idea of a return to Serie A after just 12 months in England.

Speculation has grown over the future of current Inter boss Stefano Pioli, with the club sitting sixth in the Serie A table and six points adrift of the Champions League places.

Before his move to Chelsea Conte spent his entire career in Italy both as a player and a coach, winning three consecutive league titles with Juventus from 2012-14.

A general view showing the Liverpool club badge at The Kop end prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on March 22, 2015
Read Next:
Liverpool 'interested in Gabriel Barbosa'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Stefano Pioli, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Inter Milan 'planning move for homesick Chelsea manager Antonio Conte'
 Villarreal's Mateo Musacchio in action on January 28, 2012
Report: Chelsea to hijack AC Milan bid for Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Chelsea 'offered £90m for Diego Costa during January window'
Kante pays tribute to former boss RanieriFormer Chelsea goalkeeper finds new clubKante praises Celtic forward DembeleLuiz: 'Chelsea must keep working hard'Fabregas "humbled" by Premier League milestone
Piazon: 'I will play again for Fulham'Antonio Conte sets Chelsea 29-point targetPaul Clement rues missed handball callConte: 'Chelsea dominated the game'Result: Chelsea move 11 points clear at summit
> Chelsea Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Inter Milan 'planning move for homesick Chelsea manager Antonio Conte'
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Gary Medel calls on Alexis Sanchez to join Inter Milan
 Inter Milan's forward from France Jonathan Biabiany celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs Frosinone on November 22, 2015
Agent: 'Chelsea wanted Jonathan Biabiany'
Chelsea 'to send scout to watch Perisic'Inter issue hands-off warning to Perisic suitorsGabriel Barbosa "very happy" at InterConte 'in line for Chelsea pay rise'Inter consider move for Sergio Aguero?
Report: Chelsea boss Conte wanted by InterLiverpool turn attentions to Inter goalkeeper?Guardiola: Aguero "most important" City playerInter plotting summer bid for Aguero?Hull complete deal for Inter defender
> Inter Milan Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147554322249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142643-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 