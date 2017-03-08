Massimiliano Allegri will reportedly sign a new four-year deal with Juventus if given complete control of first-team affairs, but still has one eye on the Barcelona job.

Massimiliano Allegri will reportedly use rumoured interest from Arsenal in an attempt to force Juventus into agreeing to his demands over signing a new deal.

The 49-year-old is widely considered to be the favourite to replace Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium should the Frenchman depart at the end of the season.

Allegri has constantly distanced himself from the high-profile position, however, and is said to be keen to prolong his stay in Turin should he be given more control of the club.

According to Italian publication Il Tempo, the former Cagliari and AC Milan manager is holding out for a four-year deal worth around £4.35m a season, and also wants complete authority over all first-team affairs.

It is also suggested that Allegri has one eye on the soon-to-be-vacant Barcelona job, however, which he would jump at the chance to take on should it be offered to him.