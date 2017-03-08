Massimiliano Allegri 'using Arsenal to make Juventus demands'

Massimiliano Allegri watches on during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
© AFP
Massimiliano Allegri will reportedly sign a new four-year deal with Juventus if given complete control of first-team affairs, but still has one eye on the Barcelona job.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 20:56 UK

Massimiliano Allegri will reportedly use rumoured interest from Arsenal in an attempt to force Juventus into agreeing to his demands over signing a new deal.

The 49-year-old is widely considered to be the favourite to replace Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium should the Frenchman depart at the end of the season.

Allegri has constantly distanced himself from the high-profile position, however, and is said to be keen to prolong his stay in Turin should he be given more control of the club.

According to Italian publication Il Tempo, the former Cagliari and AC Milan manager is holding out for a four-year deal worth around £4.35m a season, and also wants complete authority over all first-team affairs.

It is also suggested that Allegri has one eye on the soon-to-be-vacant Barcelona job, however, which he would jump at the chance to take on should it be offered to him.

Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Read Next:
Allegri distances himself from Arsenal job
>
View our homepages for Massimiliano Allegri, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Mats Hummels has "no pity" for Arsenal after humiliating loss
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-5 Bayern Munich (2-10 on agg) - as it happened
 A general view during the UEFA Champions League last 16 round match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven at The Emirates Stadium on March 7, 2007
Arsenal, Bayern Munich charged by UEFA for fan beahviour
Allegri 'using Arsenal to make Juve demands'Philipp: 'Bundesliga has overtaken Premier League'Walcott: 'We need to take pressure off Wenger'Holloway slams "selfish pig" SanchezPires confirms Sanchez stormed out of training
Lennon brands Arsenal players "spoiled brats"Bellerin: 'Fans leaving early hurt me'Wenger: 'Arsenal unlucky against Bayern'Sanchez laughs on bench during thrashingWright: 'Worst period in Arsenal history'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Barcelona News
Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 3-0 Paris Saint-Germain
 Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Team News: Barcelona boss Luis Enrique opts against all-out attack
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte on Barcelona's list of managerial candidates?
Allegri 'using Arsenal to make Juve demands'Xavi urges Barca to sign Marco VerrattiPreview: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-GermainSuarez: 'Nothing is impossible in football'Enrique: 'We can turn around PSG tie'
Rakitic looking for Barcelona "miracle'Neymar "sad" that Enrique is leavingBarcelona 'eyeing Oriol Romeu'Arsenal, Barca considering Koeman swoop?Result: Barcelona thump Celta to return to summit
> Barcelona Homepage
More Juventus News
Massimiliano Allegri watches on during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
Massimiliano Allegri 'using Arsenal to make Juventus demands'
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsenal 'will refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to a Premier League rival'
 Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Massimiliano Allegri again distances himself from Arsenal job
PSG 'frontrunners to sign Alexis Sanchez'Juventus 'confident of signing Sanchez'Paulo Dybala contract talks put on holdArsenal had £25.7m Rugani bid rejected?Zaza to make Valencia move permanent
Juve 'to sell two players' for SanchezAllegri 'to join Arsenal this summer'Chelsea to renew interest in Bonucci?Allegri laughs off Barcelona rumoursArsenal to battle Juve for Monaco striker?
> Juventus Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 