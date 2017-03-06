Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri insists that reports linking him with the Arsenal job are "not true", adding that it is his club who will decide his future.

Massimiliano Allegri has clarified that he does not intend to leave Juventus at the end of the season, amid growing talk that he has been lined up to take charge at Arsenal.

The Gunners are said to have reached a verbal agreement with the Italian over replacing long-serving boss Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Allegri, who is on course to winning a third Serie A title in succession with Juventus, has constantly downplayed links to Arsenal in the past and has again moved to distance himself from the job.

"I repeat what I have already said before - it's not true," he told reporters following his side's 1-1 draw with Udinese. "The second thing, even if there was something in it, the first to know and learn my wish to leave would be Juventus.

"I'm contracted until 2018. I'm not the one to decide my future, Juventus will. It is they who decide because it's the way I work and have worked previously.

"When time passes, as we did last year, we will evaluate what to do. And if these rumours were true, Juventus would be the first to know and I haven't talked to Juventus yet."

Allegri, also touted with the soon-to-be-vacant Barcelona job, has guided Juve to an eight-point lead at the top of Serie A.