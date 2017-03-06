Massimiliano Allegri again distances himself from Arsenal job

Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri insists that reports linking him with the Arsenal job are "not true", adding that it is his club who will decide his future.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 11:48 UK

Massimiliano Allegri has clarified that he does not intend to leave Juventus at the end of the season, amid growing talk that he has been lined up to take charge at Arsenal.

The Gunners are said to have reached a verbal agreement with the Italian over replacing long-serving boss Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Allegri, who is on course to winning a third Serie A title in succession with Juventus, has constantly downplayed links to Arsenal in the past and has again moved to distance himself from the job.

"I repeat what I have already said before - it's not true," he told reporters following his side's 1-1 draw with Udinese. "The second thing, even if there was something in it, the first to know and learn my wish to leave would be Juventus.

"I'm contracted until 2018. I'm not the one to decide my future, Juventus will. It is they who decide because it's the way I work and have worked previously.

"When time passes, as we did last year, we will evaluate what to do. And if these rumours were true, Juventus would be the first to know and I haven't talked to Juventus yet."

Allegri, also touted with the soon-to-be-vacant Barcelona job, has guided Juve to an eight-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
PSG 'frontrunners to sign disgruntled Sanchez'
>
View our homepages for Massimiliano Allegri, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Massimiliano Allegri again distances himself from Arsenal job
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain 'frontrunners to sign disgruntled Sanchez'
 Liverpool midfielder Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal - as it happened
Wenger also planned to drop Mesut Ozil?Sanchez 'dropped after training ground row'Redknapp: 'Spurs must finish above Arsenal'Bellerin: 'Arsenal were not ready for Liverpool'Arsenal, Barca considering Koeman swoop?
Klavan: 'We produced an important response'Wenger: 'Arsenal lacked rhythm'Wright expects Sanchez departureCech: 'Arsenal out of PL title race'Klopp: 'Arsenal win one of our best'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Juventus News
Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Massimiliano Allegri again distances himself from Arsenal job
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain 'frontrunners to sign disgruntled Sanchez'
 Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Juventus 'increasingly confident of signing Alexis Sanchez'
Paulo Dybala contract talks put on holdArsenal had £25.7m Rugani bid rejected?Zaza to make Valencia move permanentJuve 'to sell two players' for SanchezAllegri 'to join Arsenal this summer'
Chelsea to renew interest in Bonucci?Allegri laughs off Barcelona rumoursArsenal to battle Juve for Monaco striker?Result: Ten-man Porto made to pay by JuventusLive Commentary: Porto 0-2 Juventus - as it happened
> Juventus Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 