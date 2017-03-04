Mar 4, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,146
Liverpool
3-1
Arsenal
Firmino (9'), Mane (40'), Wijnaldum (91')
Can (68')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Welbeck (57')
Coquelin (35'), Xhaka (78')

Arsene Wenger also planned to drop Mesut Ozil at Anfield?

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger would not have started Mesut Ozil in Saturday's meeting with Liverpool even if he had been fully fit, according to a report.
Arsene Wenger reportedly intended to leave Mesut Ozil on the bench for Arsenal's crunch Premier League clash with Liverpool at the weekend before illness ruled him out.

The Frenchman made a big call at Anfield by leaving star forward Alexis Sanchez out of his starting lineup, which he initially put down to a tactical decision.

It later emerged that Wenger instead dropped Sanchez due to a rumoured falling out, however, and The Telegraph claims that a similar feat would have awaited Ozil had he not been ruled out of the 3-1 defeat.

Ozil's performances have come under scrutiny in recent weeks, registering just two assists and failing to find the net in his last nine outings in all competitions, and Wenger had no plans to name him in Arsenal's side for the trip to Merseyside.

The future of the Germany international and teammate Sanchez remains up in the air, with reports suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain will pounce for the latter at the end of the season.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
