A report claims that forward Alexis Sanchez will be offered a route out of Arsenal by Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, while Juventus are also still interested.

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly pounce on the uncertainty surrounding Alexis Sanchez's future at Arsenal by offering him £300,000 a week to push through a summer switch.

The Chile international's time at the Emirates Stadium appears to be over following a supposed falling out with manager Arsene Wenger, who left him out of the side for Saturday's defeat to Liverpool.

Sanchez, currently third in the Premier League scoring charts with 17 goals, now has less than 18 months to run on his current terms in North London and was already heavily linked with an exit at the end of the season.

Juventus are among those said to be interested in sealing a cut-price move for the unsettled forward, but The Mirror claims that PSG are leading the race and will offer him nearly double the amount he is currently earning at Arsenal.

It is claimed that the dispute between Wenger and Sanchez centres around the former Barcelona man's strop in the heavy defeat to Bayern Munich last month - one of a number of times this season that he has visibly made his frustration known on the field.