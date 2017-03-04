Alexis Sanchez was reportedly dropped from Arsenal's starting XI in their 3-1 defeat at Liverpool due to a training ground bust-up.

Reports have emerged suggesting that Alexis Sanchez was dropped from Arsenal's starting XI for their Premier League game at Liverpool due to a training ground row.

The 28-year-old Chilean was controversially left out of the starting line-up at Anfield but came on in the second half as the Gunners suffered a 3-1 defeat.

According to The Guardian, Sanchez - whose contract at the Emirates Stadium runs out in 2018 - stormed out of an Arsenal training session last week and was involved in a dressing room slanging match with some of his teammates.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said that the decision to omit Sanchez, who has scored 17 goals and assisted in nine more this season, was a tactical one.