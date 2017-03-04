Mar 4, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,146
Liverpool
3-1
Arsenal
Firmino (9'), Mane (40'), Wijnaldum (91')
Can (68')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Welbeck (57')
Coquelin (35'), Xhaka (78')

Report: Alexis Sanchez dropped after training ground row

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Alexis Sanchez was reportedly dropped from Arsenal's starting XI in their 3-1 defeat at Liverpool due to a training ground bust-up.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 22:06 UK

Reports have emerged suggesting that Alexis Sanchez was dropped from Arsenal's starting XI for their Premier League game at Liverpool due to a training ground row.

The 28-year-old Chilean was controversially left out of the starting line-up at Anfield but came on in the second half as the Gunners suffered a 3-1 defeat.

According to The Guardian, Sanchez - whose contract at the Emirates Stadium runs out in 2018 - stormed out of an Arsenal training session last week and was involved in a dressing room slanging match with some of his teammates.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said that the decision to omit Sanchez, who has scored 17 goals and assisted in nine more this season, was a tactical one.

Ronald Koeman during the Premier League game between Aston Villa and Southampton on April 23, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 