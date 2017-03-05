Report: Arsenal, Barcelona interested in Everton boss Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman during the Premier League game between Aston Villa and Southampton on April 23, 2016
© Getty Images
Arsenal will reportedly lock horns with Barcelona over the appointment of Everton manager Ronald Koeman to their respective hotseats.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 13:15 UK

Arsenal have reportedly expressed an interest in appointing Everton boss Ronald Koeman as their manager once Arsene Wenger leaves the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners incumbent is under scrutiny following a string of poor results, including Saturday's 3-1 defeat away to Liverpool, where he left star player Alexis Sanchez on the bench.

With Wenger's contract up at the end of the season and no confirmation by him over whether he will remain at the Arsenal helm, club chiefs are pondering potential replacements.

According to The Mirror, Koeman has impressed the Gunners hierarchy with his work in the Premier League at Southampton and Everton since arriving to England from Feyenoord three years ago.

However, the Dutchman is also said to be on the radar of Barcelona, whose current head coach Luis Enrique will be departing at the end of the season.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Wright expects Sanchez departure
>
View our homepages for Ronald Koeman, Arsene Wenger, Luis Enrique, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Liverpool midfielder Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal - as it happened
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring in the final throes of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Result: Liverpool go third with win over Arsenal
 Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Juventus 'increasingly confident of signing Alexis Sanchez'
Arsenal, Barca considering Koeman swoop?Klavan: 'We produced an important response'Wenger: 'Arsenal lacked rhythm'Wright expects Sanchez departureCech: 'Arsenal out of PL title race'
Klopp: 'Arsenal win one of our best'Wenger: 'Sanchez gamble backfired'Mane hails "great" Liverpool performanceTeam News: Sanchez benched, Ozil out for ArsenalWenger: 'Ozil suffering from Cazorla loss'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Barcelona News
Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Barcelona 5-0 Celta Vigo - as it happened
 Ronald Koeman during the Premier League game between Aston Villa and Southampton on April 23, 2016
Report: Arsenal, Barcelona interested in Everton boss Ronald Koeman
 Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Team News: Gerard Pique back for Barcelona
Result: Barcelona thump Celta to return to summitValverde shrugs off Barcelona linkJorge Sampaoli coy on Barcelona reportsRonald Koeman silent on Barcelona jobSuarez: 'CL progress not impossible'
Suarez: 'Enrique exit news surprised us'Eusebio rules himself out of Barca jobPep Guardiola "sad" for former side BarcelonaWenger 'not interested' in Barcelona jobLuis Enrique to quit as Barca boss
> Barcelona Homepage
More Everton News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Team News: Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen start for Tottenham Hotspur against Everton
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and captain Wayne Rooney celebrate after winning the EFL Cup against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho wants Wayne Rooney to stay at Manchester United
Arsenal, Barca considering Koeman swoop?Barkley: 'I study Premier League rivals'Koeman: 'Little to separate Lukaku, Kane'Ronald Koeman silent on Barcelona jobPreview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton
Cannavaro admits interest in signing LukakuSaunders: 'Villa bigger than Chelsea, Spurs'Report: Rooney considering Everton returnEverton 'pondering Jordan Pickford move'Ince urges Rooney to rejoin Everton
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Liverpool27157558342452
4Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 