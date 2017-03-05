Arsenal will reportedly lock horns with Barcelona over the appointment of Everton manager Ronald Koeman to their respective hotseats.

Arsenal have reportedly expressed an interest in appointing Everton boss Ronald Koeman as their manager once Arsene Wenger leaves the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners incumbent is under scrutiny following a string of poor results, including Saturday's 3-1 defeat away to Liverpool, where he left star player Alexis Sanchez on the bench.

With Wenger's contract up at the end of the season and no confirmation by him over whether he will remain at the Arsenal helm, club chiefs are pondering potential replacements.

According to The Mirror, Koeman has impressed the Gunners hierarchy with his work in the Premier League at Southampton and Everton since arriving to England from Feyenoord three years ago.

However, the Dutchman is also said to be on the radar of Barcelona, whose current head coach Luis Enrique will be departing at the end of the season.