Everton midfielder Ross Barkley admits that he studies a number of his Premier League rivals in order to help improve his own game.

Everton playmaker Ross Barkley has admitted that he has studied a number of his Premier League rivals, including Mesut Ozil and Philippe Coutinho, to help improve his own game.

After a difficult start under new boss Ronald Koeman, Barkley has now managed to cement himself in the club's starting XI and the 23-year-old has since revealed that he watches other players in his own position to give himself an edge.

"I look at my game, I look at other players. I look at people who play in my position. And I try to see what they are doing differently and what I could do better," said Barkley, according to the Daily Mail.

"Players like Ozil, Coutinho, Silva. Players like Kaka. The masters of what they do. I look at their end product, their assists, their goals."

Barkley's Everton side currently find themselves in seventh place in the league standings after 26 games played.