General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Ross Barkley: 'I study Premier League rivals to improve my own game'

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley admits that he studies a number of his Premier League rivals in order to help improve his own game.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 10:20 UK

Everton playmaker Ross Barkley has admitted that he has studied a number of his Premier League rivals, including Mesut Ozil and Philippe Coutinho, to help improve his own game.

After a difficult start under new boss Ronald Koeman, Barkley has now managed to cement himself in the club's starting XI and the 23-year-old has since revealed that he watches other players in his own position to give himself an edge.

"I look at my game, I look at other players. I look at people who play in my position. And I try to see what they are doing differently and what I could do better," said Barkley, according to the Daily Mail.

"Players like Ozil, Coutinho, Silva. Players like Kaka. The masters of what they do. I look at their end product, their assists, their goals."

Barkley's Everton side currently find themselves in seventh place in the league standings after 26 games played.

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
