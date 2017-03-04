Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits that his side did not play with a cohesive enough rhythm during their 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.

The Frenchman's plan to drop striker Alexis Sanchez seemingly backfired as the Gunners were defeated on the road, as one of the only bright points for the visitors was the introduction of the Chilean to setup Danny Welbeck's solitary goal.

"Our performance was not at the level we expect in the first half but that is down to a lack of rhythm, we have not played for a while," Wenger said after the game, according to BBC Sport.

"The collective response was very strong in the second half."

The defeat leaves Arsenal sitting in fifth place in the standings after 26 games played this season.