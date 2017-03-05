Ronald Koeman says that there 'are no differences' in quality between Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku, who face off at White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has admitted that he would look to replace Romelu Lukaku with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane should he need to, as there is very little difference in quality between the pair.

Both players have found the net 17 times in the Premier League this term, putting them alongside Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez at the top of the scoring charts.

Lukaku's form has seen him once again linked with a move away from Goodison Park in the summer, with former club Chelsea said to be among those interested, while Kane has been backed to one day become the English top flight's all-time record goalscorer.

Koeman is unsure who would get the best deal if Lukaku and Kane were to, hypothetically, swap clubs in the summer, but he is backing his own striker to come out on top in tomorrow's clash at White Hart Lane.

"To ask if I would swap them tomorrow is not realistic. But if we lost Lukaku and we could get Kane, then yes," he told reporters. "I don't see any differences.

"They've both scored 17 goals, both are top strikers and top finishers. Both are really top strikers and finishers and both have scored the same number this season. Harry Kane is scoring goals and he will always score goals on account of his clever movement.

"But Romelu is physically a little more stronger than Kane and on a long run is still a bit faster. They would both be in the top five in the Premier League at the moment and probably both in the top 10 in Europe."

Seventeen of Lukaku's league goals have come in his last 10 outings, while Kane has scored three hat-tricks in all competitions since the turn of the year.