Chelsea are looking to make summer bids for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku and Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo, according to reports.

The Everton striker, formerly a Blues player, is said to be a long-time target for the current Premier League leaders, while Valencia right-back Cancelo was reportedly on Chelsea's radar in January.

According to Yahoo! Sport, Blues boss Antonio Conte has asked the club's board to launch summer bids for the two players with a plan to building up their strength in depth for a Champions League campaign next season.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are reportedly also looking at Lukaku, who played for them between 2011 and 2014, as a potential replacement for Diego Costa, who continues to be linked to a Chinese Super League switch.

Chelsea currently sit nine points clear at the top of the league table with 14 games left of the campaign.