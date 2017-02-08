Adam Lallana says that Liverpool need to learn how to win when they're not playing well, like Chelsea.

Liverpool star Adam Lallana has claimed that he and his teammates can learn how to improve by looking at Chelsea and their impressive surge up the Premier League table.

The Reds' title challenge has crumbled since the turn of the year as they have dropped 13 points behind Antonio Conte's side after drawing three and losing two of their five league games in 2017.

A few months ago, just one point separated the two clubs, but Jurgen Klopp and his men have struggled for wins, and their dismal form resulted in exits from the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Lallana believes that Chelsea have the ability to win even when they're not playing well, while Liverpool have struggled to grind out results when below par.

"You can see they have a lot of experience and that they're used to winning," The Mirror quotes Lallana as saying. "They know how to win games even when not at their best.

"You don't have to always win by scoring five or six. Maybe that's an area we need to improve on. We maybe need to realise how good we are at times."

Lallana has had a positive season so far on an individual level having scored seven league goals and creating as many assists in the top flight.

Liverpool now face a fight to finish in the top four, with just five points separating second from sixth.