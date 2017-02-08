Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin believes that the team can catch Manchester United and Liverpool in the Premier League.

There is a five-way battle for top four, with just five points separating second from sixth.

Everton are the closest to the pack, sitting five points adrift of United and six behind Liverpool following an unbeaten run of seven Premier League matches.

Schneiderlin, who joined the Merseyside outfit from the Red Devils in January, has won three and drawn one since coming into Ronald Koeman's team.

"We want to catch the team above us, I think Liverpool are six points and United five points," Schneiderlin told Sky Sports News. "So, why not? We can catch them if we have a good run of games.

"We need to make sure we finish strong and make a platform for next season to give our fans the Europa League."

Everton have scored 19 goals in their unbeaten league run, and Romelu Lukaku has scored seven of them.