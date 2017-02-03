Manchester United include Bastian Schweinsteiger in their updated Europa League squad, as well as young goalkeeper Joel Pereira.

Bastian Schweinsteiger has been added to Manchester United's squad for the knockout stages of the Europa League after fighting his way back into first-team contention.

Manager Jose Mourinho revealed last week that he intended to include the experienced midfielder as part of his selection for the competition, having omitted him for the group phase.

Schweinsteiger was widely tipped to leave Old Trafford in January due to a lack of minutes, featuring just three times for the Red Devils this term - all in cup competitions.

However, fresh on the back of making his first start under Mourinho in the 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic, the 32-year-old has now been given a further route back into the side.

Joel Pereira is also handed a spot in the updated Europa League squad, despite suffering a "significant" injury, with Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin - sold to Lyon and Everton respectively - both dropping out.