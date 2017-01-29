German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is certain to appear for Manchester United in the Europa League, Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho has claimed.

The German midfielder has made just two first-team appearances this season, in the EFL Cup win over West Ham United in November and the FA Cup victory over Reading earlier this month.

Mourinho has suggested that Schweinsteiger may be involved in United's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Wigan Athletic, but insisted that the World Cup winner would play a central role in Europe.

The Portuguese coach told Sky Sports News ahead of Sunday's fixture: "Bastian stayed in Manchester when we played Hull City (in the EFL Cup on Thursday), so normally he will come into the squad. As for Europe, yes of course."

United resume their Europa League campaign next month when they take on Ligue 1 side St Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, before travelling to France for the second leg a week later.