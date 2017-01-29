Bastian Schweinsteiger set to star for Manchester United in Europa League

A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is certain to appear for Manchester United in the Europa League, Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho has claimed.
Sunday, January 29, 2017

Jose Mourinho has pledged to utilise Bastian Schweinsteiger in Manchester United's Europa League campaign.

The German midfielder has made just two first-team appearances this season, in the EFL Cup win over West Ham United in November and the FA Cup victory over Reading earlier this month.

Mourinho has suggested that Schweinsteiger may be involved in United's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Wigan Athletic, but insisted that the World Cup winner would play a central role in Europe.

The Portuguese coach told Sky Sports News ahead of Sunday's fixture: "Bastian stayed in Manchester when we played Hull City (in the EFL Cup on Thursday), so normally he will come into the squad. As for Europe, yes of course."

United resume their Europa League campaign next month when they take on Ligue 1 side St Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, before travelling to France for the second leg a week later.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Man United 'sanction Rooney China move'
