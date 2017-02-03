Manchester United recall teenage goalkeeper Dean Henderson from his Grimsby loan due to a "significant" injury to a first-team shot-stopper.

Manchester United have recalled you goalkeeper Dean Henderson from his loan spell at Grimsby Town, who claim that a "significant" injury has been suffered to one of the Red Devils' first-team shot-stoppers.

The 19-year-old was playing regularly in League Two, making seven appearances and keeping clean sheets in three of his last four appearances.

Henderson had initially agreed to join Grimsby until January, but the Mariners had a request accepted to keep hold of him until May 6, and now United have recalled him suddenly.

In a statement issued on the Red Devils' official website, the club claimed that the teenager is available for selection ahead of Sunday's Premier League game against Leicester City.

On Grimsby's official website, they said: "Dean has been recalled by his parent club due to a significant injury to one of their first team goalkeepers."

David de Gea is United's number one, with Sergio Ramos second choice and Joel Pereira third.