Manchester United recall Dean Henderson due to injury to first-team goalkeeper

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United recall teenage goalkeeper Dean Henderson from his Grimsby loan due to a "significant" injury to a first-team shot-stopper.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 at 12:25 UK

Manchester United have recalled you goalkeeper Dean Henderson from his loan spell at Grimsby Town, who claim that a "significant" injury has been suffered to one of the Red Devils' first-team shot-stoppers.

The 19-year-old was playing regularly in League Two, making seven appearances and keeping clean sheets in three of his last four appearances.

Henderson had initially agreed to join Grimsby until January, but the Mariners had a request accepted to keep hold of him until May 6, and now United have recalled him suddenly.

In a statement issued on the Red Devils' official website, the club claimed that the teenager is available for selection ahead of Sunday's Premier League game against Leicester City.

On Grimsby's official website, they said: "Dean has been recalled by his parent club due to a significant injury to one of their first team goalkeepers."

David de Gea is United's number one, with Sergio Ramos second choice and Joel Pereira third.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Man Utd keeper joins Grimsby Town on loan
>
View our homepages for Dean Henderson, Jose Mourinho, David De Gea, Sergio Ramos, Joel Pereira, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Manchester United recall Dean Henderson due to injury to first-team goalkeeper
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has dig at Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klopp
Tuanzebe pens new Man United deal until 2020Herrera: 'Man Utd best club in England'Silva pleased with "important" pointPhil Jones rues missed opportunityVirgil van Dijk to miss EFL Cup final
Klopp: 'Maybe I was lucky to escape punishment'Man Utd's Wilson has loan at Derby cancelledIbrahimovic's agent hints at Napoli moveMan Utd 'deny Griezmann deal agreed'Silva: 'We deserved Man Utd point'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Grimsby Town News
Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Manchester United recall Dean Henderson due to injury to first-team goalkeeper
 A general view of the DW Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers at the DW Stadium on December 15, 2013
Wigan Athletic sign Grimsby Town striker Omar Bogle
 A general view of Blundell Park ahead of the Vanarama Football Conference League match between Grimsby Town and Eastleigh FC at Blundell Park on May 3, 2015
Report: Derby County, Reading interested in Grimsby Town star Omar Bogle
Grimsby 'reject Rotherham bid for Bogle'Forest favourites to land Omar Bogle?League One, League Two award winners announcedWycombe, Doncaster dominate award shortlistGrimsby appoint Marcus Bignot as manager
Grimsby, Shrewsbury reach agreement over HurstAdams leads Manager of the Month nominationsMan Utd keeper joins Grimsby Town on loanFour charged after pre-season friendly 'disorder'Result: Hull held to stalemate by Grimsby
> Grimsby Town Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version