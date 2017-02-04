Everton manager Ronald Koeman says that Romelu Lukaku is "one of the best strikers in the world" after he hits four in their 6-3 triumph over Bournemouth.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has described Romelu Lukaku as "one of the best strikers in the world" after he hit four during their 6-3 triumph over Bournemouth this afternoon.

The Belgian grabbed a brace in either half - the latter in the space of just three minutes - to help his side to all three points as they continue to close in on the top six in the Premier League.

"Lukaku was outstanding - very clinical," Koeman said in his post-match press conference. "I have never seen a striker so clinical with his finishing. He got four goals today from four chances, that's how good he was. He showed today that he is one of the best strikers in the world.

"Scoring is one of his big qualities. We need to support him, to create. We can improve, but he showed his best today. I'm not surprised because we see it in training.

"That's not a normal result. It was a crazy game. We are getting closer to the top six. We have momentum and we are confident. It's a long way to go until the end of the season. If we keep this up, everything is possible."

Next up for the Toffees is a trip to struggling Middlesbrough next Saturday.