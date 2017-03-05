Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at White Hart Lane.
Spurs are seeking a ninth top-flight win on the spin on home soil this afternoon for the first time since 1987, having brushed aside all comers in recent weeks - including Stoke City in impressive fashion last weekend.
The Toffees are in good form themselves, however, with a nine-match run without defeat seeing them enter this game in North London on their best run in four years.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
© Getty Images
© SilverHub
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBS: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Sissoko, Winks, Son, Janssen
EVERTON SUBS: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Holgate, McCarthy, Mirallas, Lookman, Valencia
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Kane
EVERTON XI: Joel, Coleman, Baines, Williams, Funes Mori, Barry, Gana, Schneiderlin, Davies, Barkley, Lukaku