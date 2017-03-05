The Toffees are in good form themselves , however, with a nine-match run without defeat seeing them enter this game in North London on their best run in four years.

Spurs are seeking a ninth top-flight win on the spin on home soil this afternoon for the first time since 1987, having brushed aside all comers in recent weeks - including Stoke City in impressive fashion last weekend.

1.14pm While that backdoor route is a possibility, Koeman knows that it is still very much in his side's hands in terms of their prospects of finishing in the top five. The Toffees have had a nice run of games since losing to Liverpool in December, although it is worth mentioning that 4-0 destruction of Man City at Goodison Park recently - one of the standout results of this Premier League season and one that suggested they should not be discredited in the race for a top-five finish.

1.12pm Since losing to their Merseyside rivals, the Toffees have not tasted defeat in nine games. That run includes 21 points being collected from a possible 27, seeing them claw to within eight points of the top four and within six of fifth place. Everton are targeting European football under Koeman, and the Dutchman rightly pointed out recently that a backdoor route into the Europa League is a possibility should one of the division's elite win the FA Cup, thus freeing up a spot.

1.10pm Defeat to Liverpool just before Christmas - a poor game of football that took a late Sadio Mane goal to liven it up - left Everton essentially jostling for position in the lower reaches of the top half. Koeman never gave up hope of seeing his side click into top gear, though, and buoyed by some new additions in January, plus the emergence of Tom Davies in midfield, they now look a real force. Everton fans will hope that Koeman is here for the long haul, though those Barcelona rumours just will not go away at the moment.

1.08pm Everton have been quietly going about their business under the impressive Ronald Koeman since the turn of the year, going on a long unbeaten run to just about remain in the European picture. The top seven are very much creating their own breakaway division at the moment, but just how realistic are the Toffees' hopes of making up the gap on the top four? One team at a time will be the message from Koeman to his players, knowing that Man United - five points ahead - are there for the taking.

1.06pm Tottenham Hotspur will soon be saying goodbye to their White Hart Lane home, but before doing so at the end of the season they can create some club history. Victory over an Everton side still harbouring hopes of breaking into the top four will make it nine in a row here - their best-ever run during the Premier League era. The gap on leaders Chelsea stands at ten points prior to kickoff, while Arsenal are three points adrift of the Lilywhites in fifth. © Getty Images

1.04pm Following on from that previous point, Spurs last won nine top-flight games in a row at White Hart Lane in the 1986-87 season. They last failed to register a goal here 14 months and 21 games ago when losing 1-0 to eventual champions Leicester City in January 2016. Put simply, Tottenham have turned this into a real fortress this season and will always be backed as favourites when playing here no matter who the opponent.

1.02pm DID YOU KNOW? Tottenham Hotspur have been consistently impressive at White Hart Lane this season, brushing aside Stoke City last weekend to make it eight league wins in succession here. The Lilywhites are the only English top-flight team yet to taste defeat on their own patch, drawing just twice, but they have never previously won nine on the bounce during the Premier League era - a chance to make history in their final campaign at this famous venue.

1.00pm Spurs certainly have a nice run of games to come on the back of this one, with this their toughest test until the final weeks of the season when they take on top-four rivals Arsenal. Southampton, Bournemouth, Burnley, Swansea City, Burnley, Watford and Leicester City are all to come before that potentially huge North London derby, giving the Lilywhites a chance to put some distance between themselves and their rivals in the hunt for Champions League football.

12.58pm The 4-0 win over Stoke City came at just the right time for the Lilywhites, on the back of that aforementioned shocker of a result at Wembley Stadium - again proving just how missed White Hart Lane will be. It is still just the two wins in their last five Premier League outings, though, and three in seven overall, so they will now be targeting another consistent run of victories, starting with what would be another big result by seeing off Everton today.

12.56pm Even in the world of Tottenham, this has been a strange few weeks for them; a couple of poor league results and an early exit from the Europa League seeing the mood fall a little flat, but they are still just about in the title picture and also have an FA Cup quarter-final to look forward to. Spurs have been the most consistent side in the division behind Chelsea this term and, even if the Blues do run away with things at the top, finishing in their current spot of second would be a massive achievement.

12.54pm Following an action-packed day of action on Saturday, Spurs still remain in second place and Everton are in seventh. The Lilywhites have emerged as the most serious challengers to Chelsea's crown, but the 10-point gap on their London rivals is surely insurmountable as we enter the final few months of the season. Liverpool and Manchester City sit one point further back, the latter boasting a game in hand on Spurs, while the margin on Arsenal is now three points after playing the same number of matches.

12.52pm Mauricio Pochettino has named an unchanged starting lineup from the 4-0 win over Stoke City, with Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld all passing fitness tests. Everton show one alteration from their 2-0 victory against Sunderland eight days ago, meanwhile, bringing in Gareth Barry for Ademola Lookman in midfield. Plenty of stars on show today, but none more so than Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku - the joint-leading scorers in the division. © SilverHub

12.50pm Plenty of quality options for Spurs to call upon if required, but they do look weak in the striking department. Kane is one of the stars of the season, though should he pick up an injury the hosts only really have Vincent Janssen to take his place. Everton have Lookman among their subs, meanwhile, having dropped out of the starting lineup from the win over Sunderland, while Enner Valencia offers further attacking depth.

12.48pm BENCH WATCH! TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBS: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Sissoko, Winks, Son, Janssen EVERTON SUBS: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Holgate, McCarthy, Mirallas, Lookman, Valencia

12.46pm Overall, it is 17 goals for Lukaku this season - also one short of his previous career-best tally of 18, which he set last season. Barkley has also enjoyed a positive streak of form following what was a largely frustrating first half to the campaign for him, starting each of the Toffees' last 10 games now with his inclusion today. During that time, the Englishman has scored two and assisted three to prove that he is more than worthy of his spot in the team.

12.44pm While Kane is banging them in for fun for Tottenham, Lukaku has also enjoyed yet another prolific season in front of goal. Plenty of the pre-match talk has been about those two players for obvious reasons, as they joint-lead the Premier League scoring charts this term alongside Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez. Lukaku took his league tally for Everton to 60 last weekend, leaving him one strike from becoming the club's outright top scorer in the competition.

12.42pm In terms of the visitors, Ronald Koeman has made just the one alteration from last weekend's 2-0 home win over Sunderland, bringing in experienced midfielder Gareth Barry in place of Ademola Lookman. The inclusion of the ex-England international in the middle of the park will likely mean a more advanced role for Tom Davies, who is expected to start alongside Ross Barkley just off leading man Romelu Lukaku in a 4-3-2-1 formation.

12.40pm Kane now has 66 goals in 107 appearances for Tottenham and was this week backed by Alan Shearer to go on and become the Premier League's all-time leading scorer. Support will be offered by Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli - an attacking trident that is only matched by Chelsea's effervescent forward players - as Spurs look to strengthen their grip on second place. The inclusion of Alderweireld and Vertonghen at the back really is a major boost for them this afternoon.

12.38pm There is a 200th Spurs appearance for Hugo Lloris in goal, who skippers a Tottenham side spearheaded once again by man of the moment Harry Kane. The Englishman, who collided with the post last weekend and was therefore a slight doubt today, scored his third hat-trick of 2017 last Sunday - all coming in the first half - to make him the first Lilywhites player to reach 20 or more goals in three-successive campaigns since Jimmy Greaves.

12.36pm Starting with a look at the home team, boss Mauricio Pochettino has stuck with a winning formula by naming an unchanged side from the 4-0 win over Stoke City here last week. There had been questions over the fitness of Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Harry Kane, but all three of them have shaken off minor knocks picked up in that impressive triumph against the Potters and are named in a strong starting lineup.

12.34pm TEAM NEWS! TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Kane EVERTON XI: Joel, Coleman, Baines, Williams, Funes Mori, Barry, Gana, Schneiderlin, Davies, Barkley, Lukaku

12.32pm It was another day of drama in the Premier League yesterday, with Arsenal and Manchester United both dropping points in what is turning into a very exciting race for the top four. Everton looked to be well out of the race just a couple of months back, the nadir coming in the home defeat to rivals Liverpool, but they have since made up plenty of ground and they now have momentum on their side. Spurs, meanwhile, occupy second place and have just the faintest of hopes of chasing down leaders Chelsea.