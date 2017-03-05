After both Manchester United and Arsenal both failed to win on Saturday, Manchester City travel to the Stadium of Light knowing that victory will earn them a five-point cushion in the race for a top-four place.
As for Sunderland, yesterday's results have left them six points adrift from safety and they cannot afford to suffer defeat at the hands of Pep Guardiola's team.
3 minSHOT! Kolarov's produces one of the passes of the season - at least 70 yards - to pick out Sterling. The winger tries to cut inside but he is blocked off by a defender, before Fernandinho fired well over the crossbar from 20 yards.
3.57pmIt's time for the two teams to make their way out at the Stadium of Light. It's a warm reception from the home supporters. They are going to have to stick with their team this afternoon. They can be their extra man.
3.51pmPREDICTION! It will come as no surprise to you that we are backing a Manchester City win. Sunderland have the ability to raise their game for a big fixture but we expect City to always pose a threat in the final third and we would be surprised if they don't score a few this afternoon. City to prevail 4-1.
3.47pmMany will suggest that Sunderland's home form will be key if they are to avoid relegation but they have the second worst home record in the division. In sharp contrast, City boast the best away record in the Premier League with nine wins from 13 attempts. They are yet to record a draw.
3.44pmTalking of strikers, Jermain Defoe is probably hoping that he can contribute more in the final third. He netted twice against Crystal Palace but they remain his only goals in his last six appearances. He has a return of 14 in 29 matches in all competitions this season, but he has scored just five in his previous 14 outings. That's going to need to improve if Sunderland are going to have a chance of remaining in the Premier League.
3.41pmA few weeks ago, some people would have had you thinking that Sergio Aguero was all but finished at Manchester City but the injury to Gabriel Jesus appears to have handed him a reprieve and after scoring doubles in his last two matches, the Argentine is well and truly back. He had netted just twice in his previous 10 appearances so the rumours of moving to pastures new in the summer may have been justified, but he is showing that he wants to continue his career at the Etihad Stadium. You'd back him to add to his 22 goals for the season this afternoon.
3.36pmAn impressive milestone is being achieved by Sebastian Larsson this afternoon. He's been with Sunderland since 2011 and he's now reaching three figures as far as game at the Stadium of Light is concerned.
3.31pmRESULT! We hope that you followed the closing stages of the game at White Hart Lane with our live commentary because it got pretty dramatic! Spurs have ran out 3-2 victors to move four points clear in second place. It puts the onus on Manchester City to win even more, with Guardiola's side able to close the gap back down to just the one point. Read our on-the-whistle report by clicking here.
3.27pmHEAD TO HEAD! Today's meeting represents the 145th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive fixture, with Man City claiming 69 wins in comparison to the 50 victories for Sunderland. However, while the records are relatively close from an historical perspective, the same cannot be said for recent years with City winning seven of the last eight contests! Sunderland last avoided defeat in April 2014.
3.23pmAs for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has made the five alterations to the team which defeated Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup. Willy Caballero returns in goal, while Bacary Sagna and Aleksandar Kolarov both feature in defence. Yaya Toure and David Silva both come back into the team after being rested on Wednesday night. Nicolas Otamendi and Kevin De Bruyne are both among the substitutes.
3.20pmSunderland suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Everton last weekend but that has not stopped Moyes naming an unchanged starting lineup. He's unable to call upon Jason Denayer, who is ineligible to feature against his parent club, while Jack Rodwell only makes the bench. Joleon Lescott is out injured for the visit of his former club.
3.17pmMANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Bravo, Otamendi, Fernando, Nolito, Iheanacho, Delph, De Bruyne
3.13pmAnyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news, starting with the home side.
3.12pmLATEST! There are just five minutes left in the game at White Hart Lane but Tottenham Hotspur have just been pegged back by Everton, with the score now 2-1. Catch the closing stages with our live commentary.
3.10pmAs for Sunderland, they are six points adrift of safety and have recorded only one win in their last nine outings in the Premier League. It really is dire straits for David Moyes and his players but they have no option but to try to lift themselves for what is an extremely tough showdown with one of the form sides in the country. Can they gain three points? Probably not, but they have already shown this season that they are capable on their day, with home draws against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur having already been recorded.
3.05pmWith Liverpool hosting Arsenal yesterday evening, Manchester City were aware that they faced the possibility of one of their rivals getting an important win on the board in the race for a top-four spot, but it has to been seen as the biggest of bonuses that Manchester United could not defeat Bournemouth at Old Trafford. It leaves City with the opportunity to create a five-point cushion as they bid to secure a Champions League spot and they couldn't have asked for a better fixture to try to achieve that.
3.01pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Sunderland and Manchester City.