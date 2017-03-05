Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Sunderland and Manchester City.

After both Manchester United and Arsenal both failed to win on Saturday, Manchester City travel to the Stadium of Light knowing that victory will earn them a five-point cushion in the race for a top-four place.

As for Sunderland, yesterday's results have left them six points adrift from safety and they cannot afford to suffer defeat at the hands of Pep Guardiola's team.

The reverse fixture on the opening day of the season ended in a 2-1 victory for Man City.