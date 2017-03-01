Juventus will reportedly sell off two players this summer in order to fund a £35m move for Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the Emirates at the end of next season and has hit a stumbling block in talks for a contract extension after demanding a significant increase on his weekly wage of £130,000.

That has led to speculation that he could be sold off this summer, with a number of clubs across Europe - including Spanish sides Atletico Madrid and Sevilla - thought to be preparing bids.

According to reports in Italy, Juve believe that £35m will be enough to land his signature and will sell off Simone Zaza and Kingsley Coman in order to raise the cash.

With 17 goals in the campaign to date, Sanchez is join top scorer in the Premier League alongside Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Everton forward Romelu Lukaku.