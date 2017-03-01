Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez reportedly intends to leave the Gunners this summer for a return to Spain.

The Chile international's camp is believed to have been in negotiations with the North London outfit for months over a new deal, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

According to the Daily Star, Sevilla are favourites to seal Sanchez's signature, while Atletico Madrid are also pondering a move for the 28-year-old.

It is understood that the attacker is growing increasingly frustrated with the situation at Arsenal, particularly as they are on the brink of being eliminated from the Champions League.

Sanchez is the Gunners' top scorer having netted 20 goals, 17 of which were scored in the Premier League, putting him alongside Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Everton forward Romelu Lukaku as joint top scorer in the division.

Reports have claimed that plenty of overseas clubs are interested in the attacker, but he would prefer a return to Spain, where he spent three years of his career before leaving Barcelona in 2014.