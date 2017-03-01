New Transfer Talk header

Report: Alexis Sanchez wants to leave Arsenal to return to Spain

Alexis Sanchez celebrates his equaliser during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez reportedly intends to leave the Gunners this summer for a return to Spain.
Alexis Sanchez has reportedly decided to call time on his Arsenal career and return to Spain.

The Chile international's camp is believed to have been in negotiations with the North London outfit for months over a new deal, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

According to the Daily Star, Sevilla are favourites to seal Sanchez's signature, while Atletico Madrid are also pondering a move for the 28-year-old.

It is understood that the attacker is growing increasingly frustrated with the situation at Arsenal, particularly as they are on the brink of being eliminated from the Champions League.

Sanchez is the Gunners' top scorer having netted 20 goals, 17 of which were scored in the Premier League, putting him alongside Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Everton forward Romelu Lukaku as joint top scorer in the division.

Reports have claimed that plenty of overseas clubs are interested in the attacker, but he would prefer a return to Spain, where he spent three years of his career before leaving Barcelona in 2014.

Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
