New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal, Chelsea 'join chase for Nigerian starlet Henry Onyekuru'

A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly join the race to sign £6m-rated Nigerian youngster Henry Onyekuru from Belgian side Eupen.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 15:24 UK

Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign 19-year-old winger Henry Onyekuru from Belgian side Eupen.

The Nigerian has drawn the attention of a number of clubs around Europe with his form this season, scoring 12 goals in 26 appearances for his club, who sit in the bottom half of the Belgian top flight.

Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach and Lille are all understood to have scouted the youngster in recent weeks, while Onyekuru himself is keen for a move to a bigger club.

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal and Chelsea have begun to monitor his progress, although it could take a bid of £6m to convince Eupen to sell.

Scottish champions Celtic were interested during the January transfer window and lodged a £1m bid for the teenager which was knocked back by Eupen.

Onyekuru attempted to push through a January move by going AWOL from the club, but has since returned having been given assurances that he will be allowed to leave in the summer.

Monchengladbach's midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud (R) and Wolfsburg's striker Max Kruse vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on October 3, 201
Read Next:
Gladbach: 'Dahoud has not agreed deal to leave'
>
View our homepages for Henry Onyekuru, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger 'rejects £30m-a-year offer from Chinese Super League'
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal, Chelsea 'join chase for Nigerian starlet Henry Onyekuru'
 Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Aaron Ramsey not giving up on Arsenal winning Premier League title
Jonker 'surprised' by Wolfsburg approachBoateng: 'Arsenal are lucky to have Ozil'Arsenal academy manager becomes Wolfsburg bossKeown: 'Spurs still 10 years behind Arsenal'Report: Arsenal set sights on Man City teen
Medel calls on Sanchez to join InterArsenal 'consider Pablo Fornals move'Arsenal 'join Tiemoue Bakayoko pursuit'Arsenal to battle Juve for Monaco striker?Arsenal announce £12.6m pre-tax profit
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois 'yet to discuss new Chelsea deal'
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal, Chelsea 'join chase for Nigerian starlet Henry Onyekuru'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Inter Milan 'planning move for homesick Chelsea manager Antonio Conte'
Benteke 'to consider Palace future'Hazard: 'Chelsea know how to win titles'Chelsea to muscle in on Mateo Musacchio?Kante pays tribute to former boss RanieriFormer Chelsea goalkeeper finds new club
Kante praises Celtic forward DembeleLuiz: 'Chelsea must keep working hard'Chelsea 'offered £90m for Diego Costa'Fabregas "humbled" by Premier League milestonePiazon: 'I will play again for Fulham'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Eupen News
A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal, Chelsea 'join chase for Nigerian starlet Henry Onyekuru'
> Eupen Homepage
More Sevilla News
A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal, Chelsea 'join chase for Nigerian starlet Henry Onyekuru'
 Jorge Sampaoli of Chile looks on during the international friendly match between Chile and Iraq at the Brondby Stadium on August 14, 2013
Jorge Sampaoli calls for Sevilla focus
 Manchester City's Montenegrin striker Stevan Jovetic celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Northwest England, on May 7, 2014
Sevilla's Stevan Jovetic: "We needed to score more"
Sampaoli: 'Sevilla dominated Leicester'Ranieri: 'We showed heart at Sevilla'Jamie Vardy: 'We gave 110% at Sevilla'Result: Vardy nets away goal as Sevilla edge first legLive Commentary: Sevilla 2-1 Leicester City - as it happened
Zieler: 'Sevilla clash is bonus game'Sampaoli refuses to rule out replacing EnriqueSteven N'Zonzi signs new Sevilla dealSimeone's son 'wanted by La Liga duo'Mourinho 'rejects Martial loan offers'
> Sevilla Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal, Chelsea 'join chase for Nigerian starlet Henry Onyekuru'
 Germany's Mario Gotze in action Kazakhstan on March 26, 2013
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze sidelined with "metabolic disturbances"
 Monchengladbach's midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud (R) and Wolfsburg's striker Max Kruse vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on October 3, 201
Borussia Monchengladbach: 'Mahmoud Dahoud has not agreed any deals to leave'
Dortmund chief: 'New Tuchel deal an option'Gotze wanted by Klopp at Liverpool?Schurrle upbeat following Benfica defeatResult: Benfica claim first-leg win over DortmundTeam News: Aubameyang leads the line for Dortmund
Live Commentary: Benfica 1-0 Dortmund - as it happenedDortmund chief dismisses Tuchel to Arsenal linksDortmund boss in frame to replace Wenger?Dortmund 'want £60m for Aubameyang'Liverpool 'enter race to sign Aubameyang'
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage
More Borussia Monchengladbach News
A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal, Chelsea 'join chase for Nigerian starlet Henry Onyekuru'
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Manchester United draw FC Rostov in Europa League
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
Gladbach: 'Dahoud has not agreed deal to leave'Report: Mahmoud Dahoud on Chelsea radarEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upGladbach 'want Chelsea, Arsenal teens'Thorgan Hazard not ruling out England return
Gladbach sign Kolodziejczak from SevillaGladbach part ways with SchubertResult: Turan nets hat-trick in Barcelona winLive Commentary: Barcelona 4-0 Gladbach - as it happened Nuri Sahin out for just two weeks
> Borussia Monchengladbach Homepage
More Lille News
A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal, Chelsea 'join chase for Nigerian starlet Henry Onyekuru'
 Marseille's Argentinian head coach Marcelo Bielsa is pictured during the French L1 football match Evian (ETG) against Marseille (OM) on September 14, 2014
Pep Guardiola: 'Marcelo Bielsa best coach in the world'
 Marseille's Argentinian head coach Marcelo Bielsa is pictured during the French L1 football match Evian (ETG) against Marseille (OM) on September 14, 2014
Marcelo Bielsa to become Lille manager at end of season
Lille move for Michy Batshuayi?Hazard scored 'drunk hat-trick', claims ex-teammateMatip to face three-week suspension?Saints seal club-record signing of BoufalBoufal set for Southampton medical
Southampton 'agree fee for Boufal'Sofiane Boufal 'nears Saints switch'Report: Arsenal want Sidibe from LilleBarca, Atletico 'to battle for Boufal'Eder: 'I will top Euro scoring charts'
> Lille Homepage
More Celtic News
A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal, Chelsea 'join chase for Nigerian starlet Henry Onyekuru'
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante praises Celtic forward Moussa Dembele
 Efe Ambrose of Celtic in action during the UEFA Europa League Group D match between FC Salzburg and Celtic FC on September 18, 2014
Blackburn Rovers miss out on Celtic defender Efe Ambrose
Dembele backed to make £50m moveDembele 'plans to see out Celtic contract' Real Madrid 'join Moussa Dembele race'Moussa Dembele on Bayern Munich radar?Celtic striker joins Polish side on loan
Arsenal to make Moussa Dembele move?Rodgers wants Celtic to win 37th Scottish CupCeltic to spend big in summer?Gordon "very close" to new Celtic dealRogic still "months" away from return
> Celtic Homepage



Live Football
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
DFB-Pokal
Coppa Italia
Taca de Portugal
Coupe de France
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 