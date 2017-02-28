Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly join the race to sign £6m-rated Nigerian youngster Henry Onyekuru from Belgian side Eupen.

Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign 19-year-old winger Henry Onyekuru from Belgian side Eupen.

The Nigerian has drawn the attention of a number of clubs around Europe with his form this season, scoring 12 goals in 26 appearances for his club, who sit in the bottom half of the Belgian top flight.

Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach and Lille are all understood to have scouted the youngster in recent weeks, while Onyekuru himself is keen for a move to a bigger club.

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal and Chelsea have begun to monitor his progress, although it could take a bid of £6m to convince Eupen to sell.

Scottish champions Celtic were interested during the January transfer window and lodged a £1m bid for the teenager which was knocked back by Eupen.

Onyekuru attempted to push through a January move by going AWOL from the club, but has since returned having been given assurances that he will be allowed to leave in the summer.