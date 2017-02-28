Chelsea are reportedly willing to allow Michy Batshuayi to leave Stamford Bridge after just one season.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly planning to offload Michy Batshuayi just one season after he joined the club for £33m.

The former Marseille man, who has not made a single Premier League start under Conte, will be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, according to The Mirror.

Batshuayi has been left on the bench even when first-choice striker Diego Costa has been out injured and has not featured since making a brief substitute appearance against Burnley on February 12.

Conte is expected to move for a new striker in the summer, with Torino frontman Andrea Belotti and Swansea City's Fernando Llorente said to be on his radar.

The Italian is also rumoured to be monitoring the contract situation of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, along with a number of other top European clubs.