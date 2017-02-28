Sandro Mazzola: 'Alexis Sanchez would be perfect for Inter Milan'

Inter Milan legend Sandro Mazzola says that Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez would represent the perfect signing for the Italian giants.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 17:25 UK

Inter Milan legend Sandro Mazzola has revealed that he is "crazy" about Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.

The Gunners attacker has less than 18 months remaining on his existing deal at the Emirates Stadium, and a number of clubs are said to be considering a summer move.

Inter are currently struggling in seventh place in Serie A, but Mazzola has suggested that his former side should try to sign the Chilean international ahead of the next campaign.

The 74-year-old told Corriere dello Sport: "I am crazy about Alexis Sanchez. For me, he is perfect for this team because over time he has evolved and now scores several goals a season. Inter need someone like him."

Sanchez has scored 20 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions this season.

